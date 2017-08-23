Advertising

Following her dramatic social media blackout, two spooky snake videos, and one extremely spooky snake video, Taylor Swift is finally giving the Swifties what they want: a new album.

The singer shared a series of images to her social media accounts on Wednesday announcing her sixth album, Reputation, which will be released November 10. The first single will drop this Thursday night.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

Advertising

The images she shared are simple – black backgrounds with white text. She also included a black-and-white photo of artwork for the album, which features an overlay news headlines and articles that all just repeat "Taylor Swift" over and over. She also updated her profile photo on social media, which she had previously removed. The title Reputation and the tabloid imagery suggests Swift will use this album to address the media's representation of her and her relationship with Tom Hiddleston, as well as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's treatment of her.

Here's hoping this means she's done with the creepy snake videos.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.