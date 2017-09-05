Advertising

Taylor Swift took a break from pushing her new "edgy" persona to take on a different role: Bridesmaid.

Swift served as BFF Abigail Anderson's train carrier. Look what she made her do!

Most beautiful bridesmaid ever. I love you Tay Tay. 🍒👄👠💃 #taylorswift #taylorswiftbridesmaid #taylorswiftabigailanderson A post shared by Maan Elizabeth Jabat (@maanjabat) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:55am PDT

#paparazzi #taylorswiftbridesmaid 😊😊😊#goodcatch A post shared by Diana Stefanova (@didsynka) on Sep 3, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

Abigail has been Taylor's friend since before she was famous, making her a true member of the squad. It's sweet to see that Taylor still has friends who aren't Victoria's Secret models.

Congratulations Abigail! I hope you have a beautiful wedding! #adiosanderson #cheerstotheluciers A post shared by Emma (@swiftiemma) on Sep 2, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

A short clip of Tay Tay's toast emerged online, and based on audience reaction, it killed.

A short clip of Taylor's speech at Abigail and Matt's wedding last night! A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorswift.updates) on Sep 3, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

The clip leaves us without context, but it sure sounds like she's recounting a raunchy escapade.

"There’s falling, there’s stumbling," Swift said. "They make it to the bathroom and I hear sounds that I can never un-hear."

Taylor used her stage time in front of the bride and groom's friends and family to tell a cute lil' story about the time the couple hooked up in a public restroom, which luckily the bride seemed to be cool with.

Sadly for Tay, laughs weren't the only sounds that she got from a crowd that day. Fans lined up in front of the Martha's Vineyard church where the nuptials took place but their view of the star was blocked by some burly men holding up black tarps.

"We thought you loved your fans, Taylor!?" someone screamed. "Very disappointing. Not cool."

But hey, at least the speech went well?

