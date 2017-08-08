Advertising

As we speak, Taylor Swift is on the stand in a Denver courtroom for a sexual assault lawsuit that dates back to 2013.

Swift is suing DJ David Mueller for allegedly groping her inappropriately. She describes the incident as: "[Mueller] reached up under my skirt and grabbed my ass right when I was having to pose for a photo."

This isn't the lawsuit's first life — in fact, Mueller sued first, as he claims that Swift's allegations cost him his job. Now, it's Swift's turn to reach for justice in what has become a closely-watched trial.

Naturally, there aren't any pictures from the courtroom. Instead, a sketch has been released. Swift looks... not quite right. The blonde bangs are there, but she somehow looks both evil and dowdy. Her brows are arched like she has a secret she'd rather not share with the class. The all-over confusing sketch has fans wondering: Did Katy Perry draw this, or what?

Twitter is having a field day with this picture, albeit hopefully keeping in mind that this is, at the end of the day, a woman going up against her alleged assailant.

I think it's safe to say the courtroom sketch artist is a Katy Perry fan #TaylorSwiftTrial pic.twitter.com/PHUpuZLsez — Sara Weber (@sarapweber) August 8, 2017

this is a courtroom sketch of taylor swift

i think the artist's name is katheryn hudson pic.twitter.com/AarwDGK99V — Christian Zamora (@Christian_Zamo) August 8, 2017

This picture just took me out. I'm cracking up in public. https://t.co/p6MLX7ub41 — Faith (@OhioOhMy) August 8, 2017

yall did her face so dirty https://t.co/vIJusohvhx — suki (@chriskellr) August 8, 2017

I have both everything and nothing at all to say about this courtroom sketch of Taylor Swift from today's trial. pic.twitter.com/3A9OgeKx6e — Brennan Carley (@BrennanCarley) August 8, 2017

How long before Taylor Swift sues this courtroom sketch artist? https://t.co/1UUpVMcoFt pic.twitter.com/njfArypyKi — Dorsey (@dorseyshaw) August 8, 2017

The side view, at least, is a little better. If Taylor Swift's team is as powerful as they seem to be, we have a feeling we're only going to be seeing side views from now on.

Another look into the #TaylorSwiftTrial from our sketch artist. Swift is speaking with her attorney.

Our coverage: https://t.co/wJJDLNs1kb pic.twitter.com/XxkJFia8X0 — Mark Belcher (@7markbelcher) August 8, 2017

