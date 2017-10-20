Taylor Swift posted a Tumblr comment that pissed off so many fans, she deleted it.

Despite wiping her entire Facebook, Twitter and Instagram profiles in favor of far more curated feeds a few months ago, Taylor Swift is still as lax as ever on Tumblr.

The singer just dropped the third single off her upcoming album reputation, called "Gorgeous," and she's been keeping busy the past 24 hours responding to endless fans' Tumblr posts about the song. Most of her comments were super sweet–but one comment she left gained so much negative attention on Tumblr that she took it down.

As noted by BuzzFeed, many fans have been pondering the identity behind the young child's voice played at the beginning of the song, heard saying "gorgeous" over and over. Swift responded to a Tumblr comment about it with a very controversial clue: "300 people know."

Wondering the meaning behind that cryptic comment? Well, as BuzzFeed explains, Swift has held a few "Secret Sessions" in the last few weeks, and 300 is the number of Swifties who got to attend the mysterious events. The most recent one was held at her Rhode Island home Wednesday night, according to Billboard.

Swift's comment promptly blew up, with many fans criticizing her for being exclusionary to many dedicated Swifties.