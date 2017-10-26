Instagram is convinced they've found Taylor Swift's doppelganger.

Everyone has someone in the world who looks almost exactly like them. That may not be true, but there's no way to disprove it, so I'm going with it. The latest celebrity doppelgänger, according to the internet, is this woman on Instagram who looks just like Taylor Swift.
Here's the real Taylor Swift:
And here's Laura Miriam, from her Instagram account:
Here's Taylor again:
And Laura:
The resemblance is truly uncanny, right?
Speaking to the Mirror, the 20-year-old Miriam, a student in Newcastle, says she does get mistaken for Swift often. She also revealed that she took pictures with strangers at one of Swift's 2015 1989 World Tour shows.
Miriam is a fan of red lipstick and black eyeliner, just like Swift. And just like the real Swift, Miriam also likes cats. Or at least enough to pose in pictures with them.
And here she looks like the new, edgy Taylor Swift (since the old one, according to the "Look What You Made Me Do" song, is dead).