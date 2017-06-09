Advertising

At this point, we all pretty much know that Taylor Swift's innocent girl-next-door image is a complete facade. It seems that the "Shake it Off" singer is really leaning into her evil ways by undermining former BFF Katy Perry on the day that her new album "Witness" is set to release.

She really is the Regina George of music. giphy

Swift has been embroiled in many famous feuds with celebs like Nicki Minaj, Kimye, and all of those dudes she dated and eventually broke up with, but none has been more nefarious than her ongoing vendetta against Katy Perry.

Their tiff has been going on for years, but the pop stars have both been pretty mum about it until Perry reignited things by accusing Swift of trying to "assassinate her character" in a recent interview with NME.

Shots fired.

Early this morning, Taylor Swift the retaliated with a spectacularly low blow: by re-releasing all of her music back onto Spotify on the same day—nay, within same HOUR—that Katy Perry's highly anticipated album "Witness" dropped.

The timing of Swift's re-release did not go unnoticed.

Taylor Swift releasing her full back catalogue on Spotify the same day Katy Perry drops her new album is the level of petty I aspire to be. — S-Jizzle (@heyitzscott) June 9, 2017

Katy Perry: Witness drops AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT



Taylor Swift : pic.twitter.com/XsIYISdDJf — CharismaSpot (@CharismaSpot) June 9, 2017

In other news: Taylor Swift putting all her music back on Spotify on Katy Perry release day? SHAAAAAADE. — Juno Dawson (@junodawson) June 9, 2017

Katy Perry spent 4 years on her new album but got OVERSHADOWED BY ALL OF TAYLOR SWIFT'S OLD MUSIC BEING RE-RELEASED pic.twitter.com/5SGk0lk8HR — summer (@slaylorstan) June 9, 2017

Katy Perry: Here's my new album, stream it on Spotif-



Taylor Swift: Here's my ENTIRE album catalog on Spotify pic.twitter.com/fvUezTj71V — Aitor (@MrGalisteo) June 9, 2017

Taylor Swift: "My team and I don't work our butts off for our music to be free"



*Katy Perry releases #WITNESS*



Taylor Swift: pic.twitter.com/OmenrH9fe0 — francisco (@mystifiedcisco) June 9, 2017

It's hard to pick sides in the Katy Perry/Taylor Swift feud because they both don't have a point. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) June 9, 2017

Three years ago, Taylor Swift lead a boycott against Spotify and scrubbed all her music from the streaming service. In a 2014 op-ed she wrote for The Wall Street Journal, the singer explained that she decided to pull her music off free streaming sites because she felt that it conflicted with the virtuosity of what music really means: money.

Music is art, and art is important and rare. Important, rare things are valuable. Valuable things should be paid for. It's my opinion that music should not be free, and my prediction is that individual artists and their labels will someday decide what an album's price point is. I hope they don't underestimate themselves or undervalue their art.

To clarify, streaming services like Spotify do pay artists a small portion per song play, and someone with five popular studio albums like Swift is likely to rack in millions from the streaming service.

Still, it is evident that Swift is willing to waive her morals in the name of extreme pettiness. Swift's management released this statement ahead of putting all of the pop star's music back on all streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Deezer.

"In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 million albums worldwide and the RIAA's 100 million song certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalogue available to all streaming services tonight at midnight."

Katy Perry has yet to comment/subtweet/clap back at Swift.

giphy

Looks like there will always be 'bad blood' between these two.

