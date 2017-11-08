Perez Hilton embarks on a feud with media 'bully' Taylor Swift. Good luck!

Warning: there is a small chance that reading this post will result in the Taylor Swift army coming after you.
OG gossip blogger Perez Hilton has gone on a very controlled YouTube rant following an online run-in with T. Swift. In the video, Hilton explains that after posting a rumored track list of Swift's new album Reputation, he was suspended from Twitter. Hilton blames Swift for this.
This seems like boring drama, but Hilton discusses the media machine that is Taylor Swift and her alleged bullying tactics. "I am now a victim of Taylor's wrath," Hilton says.
Here's the original video Hilton references of himself discussing Swift and the media.
Hilton discusses the rumor that Swift isn't releasing her new album (which is out this Friday) on streaming right away. "I think that Taylor's decision to withhold her new album from streaming providers is based in green," Hilton says. "Why punish her fans who are already paying to stream music?"
Hilton goes on to reproach Swift for acting above her level. "She thinks she's Beyoncé, she's making decisions as if she's Beyoncé." If this sets the Beyhive after Swift, then grab some popcorn because that would be fun!
Swift has responded to the leaks of her tracklist by officially releasing the list herself.
Well, half of these songs sound fitting for Swift's pretty lame new narrative ("Don't Blame Me," "I Did Something Bad") and others sound quintessentially Swift ("King of My Heart").
Hilton sums up the feeling (okay, my feeling) towards Reputation pretty well: "Thankfully, [...] this is Taylor's first misstep." And probably not her last, because Swift is human—right?