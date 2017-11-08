Perez Hilton embarks on a feud with media 'bully' Taylor Swift. Good luck!

Warning: there is a small chance that reading this post will result in the Taylor Swift army coming after you.

OG gossip blogger Perez Hilton has gone on a very controlled YouTube rant following an online run-in with T. Swift. In the video, Hilton explains that after posting a rumored track list of Swift's new album Reputation, he was suspended from Twitter. Hilton blames Swift for this.

3 days until #reputation A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

This seems like boring drama, but Hilton discusses the media machine that is Taylor Swift and her alleged bullying tactics. "I am now a victim of Taylor's wrath," Hilton says.

Here's the original video Hilton references of himself discussing Swift and the media.

Hilton discusses the rumor that Swift isn't releasing her new album (which is out this Friday) on streaming right away. "I think that Taylor's decision to withhold her new album from streaming providers is based in green," Hilton says. "Why punish her fans who are already paying to stream music?"