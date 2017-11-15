Someone pointed out that Ryan Seacrest's mom looks exactly like Taylor Swift. It got weird.

Mitchell Friedman
Nov 15, 2017@6:08 PM
In the following clip from Live with Kelly and Ryan, you'll learn two things about yourself:

  • 1.) If you are in fact "ready" for how much Taylor Swift looks like Mrs. Seacrest, as Buzzfeed insists you are not.
  • 2.) If it makes you uncomfortable the upright way Ryan Seacrest repeatedly calls his mom, "Mother."

Ready? Are you sure?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=34&v=EMAYISmd5fY

Here's Ryan Seacrest's mom:

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/taylor-uYoAWS.jpg
Getty

Here's Taylor Swift:

Wait, did I mix them up? Here they are together:

Mrs. Seacrest doesn't see it.

And for good measure, here's Taylor Swift aging into Ryan Seacrest's mom courtesy of the show's terror department:

Thanks so much, Live with Kelly and Ryan. I was definitely not ready for that.

