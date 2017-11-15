Someone pointed out that Ryan Seacrest's mom looks exactly like Taylor Swift. It got weird.

Advertising
In the following clip from Live with Kelly and Ryan, you'll learn two things about yourself:
- 1.) If you are in fact "ready" for how much Taylor Swift looks like Mrs. Seacrest, as Buzzfeed insists you are not.
- 2.) If it makes you uncomfortable the upright way Ryan Seacrest repeatedly calls his mom, "Mother."
Ready? Are you sure?
Here's Ryan Seacrest's mom:
Here's Taylor Swift:
Wait, did I mix them up? Here they are together:
Mrs. Seacrest doesn't see it.
And for good measure, here's Taylor Swift aging into Ryan Seacrest's mom courtesy of the show's terror department:
Thanks so much, Live with Kelly and Ryan. I was definitely not ready for that.
