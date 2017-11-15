Someone pointed out that Ryan Seacrest's mom looks exactly like Taylor Swift. It got weird.

In the following clip from Live with Kelly and Ryan, you'll learn two things about yourself:

1.) If you are in fact "ready" for how much Taylor Swift looks like Mrs. Seacrest, as Buzzfeed insists you are not.

I definitely wasn't ready for this. https://t.co/3kPgIiPhvq via @Christian_Zamo — Ersy Zutchin Ann ✨ (@ersiangbulilit) November 15, 2017

2.) If it makes you uncomfortable the upright way Ryan Seacrest repeatedly calls his mom, "Mother."

Ready? Are you sure?

Here's Ryan Seacrest's mom:

Getty

Here's Taylor Swift:

LiveWithKellyRyan

Wait, did I mix them up? Here they are together: