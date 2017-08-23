Advertising

Over the past week, Taylor Swift's social media accounts have been about as dark as the emo Tumblr you ran in high school. She removed her profile photo and all posts from her Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages, and her Tumblr and website are completely black and devoid of Swiftie content. Since then, she has shared a series of short videos to her Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter profiles. The first two videos featured the shadowy tail of a snake slithering on a black background. Spooky.

The third one, which Swift shared Wednesday morning, is for sure the spookiest of them all. Please make sure no hot beverages are in your hand, and feast your eyes on these 10 very creepy seconds.

The video starts out with a shot of the snake's tail, tricking viewers into thinking it'll be just like the two preceding videos. Then, out of nowhere, the head of the snake emerges from behind the tail and lunges forward, with flaming red eyes and an open mouth, ready to bite. We're just glad this video wasn't released in 3D.

If you're wondering why the snake seems to be Taylor Swift's reptile of choice, the singer has a storied history with snakes. On July 17, 2016, Kim Kardashian Snapchatted a video of Taylor Swift allegedly giving Kanye West permission over the phone to mention her in his song "Famous." Before the clip was released, Swift had stated she hadn't been briefed on the lyric. So basically, someone was lying. Kim Kardashian noticed that the day this all went down happened to be National Snake Day, she tweeted about it, and people started flooding Swift's social media accounts with the snake emoji. And not in a good way.

However, Swifties, a.k.a. Taylor Swift's mega-fans, decided to reclaim snakes. One year later, on July 17, 2017, her fans flooded their own profiles with the snake emoji in solidarity with Swift. And judging by Swift's recent social media activity, it's evident she took notice of her fandom's new affinity for snakes. Many people on the internet think these snake videos are building up to an announcement of Taylor Swift's next album, which has been a long time coming. Guess we'll just have to wait till the next snake video drops to find out.

