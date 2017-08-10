On Thursday, Taylor Swift took the stand in a Denver courtroom to testify in a trial that stemmed from a radio DJ allegedly grabbing her bare ass at a meet and greet in 2013.
Let's back it up: In 2013, DJ David Mueller was fired from his job as a DJ at KYGO after Swift accused him on assault. In 2015, he filed a lawsuit against her for $3 million in damages, claiming he was falsely accused. Swift followed with a countersuit, suing him for $1.
Yes, Swift is suing him for a mere dollar because it ain't about the money, it's about telling men that they can't just go around grabbing asses.
Alrightey, now back to present day.
Under immense public scrutiny, and forced to relive her assault (which wouldn't be fun for anybody), Swift delivered her testimony, and it was full of powerful and surprisingly funny moments.
BuzzFeed reporter Claudia Rosenbaum was on the scene.
Damn.
Now, I don't know if this is something you can say about a serious court testimony, but she DESTROYED.
This is a very serious thing, a very important issue, but wow she articulated the fucked-upitude of the case and stood strong in a very difficult situation.
Across the street from the courthouse, fans are sending messages of support.
TL;DR You go girl.