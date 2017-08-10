Advertising

On Thursday, Taylor Swift took the stand in a Denver courtroom to testify in a trial that stemmed from a radio DJ allegedly grabbing her bare ass at a meet and greet in 2013.

Let's back it up: In 2013, DJ David Mueller was fired from his job as a DJ at KYGO after Swift accused him on assault. In 2015, he filed a lawsuit against her for $3 million in damages, claiming he was falsely accused. Swift followed with a countersuit, suing him for $1.

Yes, Swift is suing him for a mere dollar because it ain't about the money, it's about telling men that they can't just go around grabbing asses.

Taylor Swift -- The 'Sexual Assault' Photo I Wanted to Keep Secret (PHOTO) https://t.co/qT5FRZLo4T — TMZ (@TMZ) November 12, 2016

Alrightey, now back to present day.

Under immense public scrutiny, and forced to relive her assault (which wouldn't be fun for anybody), Swift delivered her testimony, and it was full of powerful and surprisingly funny moments.

Taylor Swift was firm, confident, and remarkably snarky during her testimony https://t.co/grPRzrSCiD pic.twitter.com/ASwiiTEOkx — Eric Levenson (@ejleven) August 10, 2017

BuzzFeed reporter Claudia Rosenbaum was on the scene.

On Mueller's firing Swift said “I am not going to allow your my client to make me feel like it is anyway my fault because it isn’t.” https://t.co/266Rbh6wBg — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

Swift said she is not critical of her bodyguard “I’m critical of your client sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my ass. " https://t.co/RcgUKpLVFu — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

“He did not touch my rib, he did not touch my hand, he grabbed my bare ass," said #TaylorSwift contradicting Mueller's testimony https://t.co/UumQt4HwGH — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

As for Mueller calling her cold she said “but I am not surprised I have a new and uncanny ability to elicit new types criticism.” https://t.co/DDFmHRK7TM — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

When asked if she was open to the possibility that it was someone else. “He had a handful of my ass. I know it was him.” https://t.co/cTlI9QBSN5 — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

When asked whether she had watched police shows. “Yesss! I named my cat after Olivia Benson on Law & Order. “ https://t.co/p8rc1zOghK — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

When asked if she could see the incident directly Swift said she couldn’t see exactly because her “ass in the back of her body.” https://t.co/3hYJySWRzQ — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

Damn.

Now, I don't know if this is something you can say about a serious court testimony, but she DESTROYED.

This is a very serious thing, a very important issue, but wow she articulated the fucked-upitude of the case and stood strong in a very difficult situation.

Across the street from the courthouse, fans are sending messages of support.

Support from the Swifties across the street for #taylorswift pic.twitter.com/dBcbibNFK5 — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

Taylor Swift's mom wanted to avoid fallout from alleged groping https://t.co/lOOjtowKwL pic.twitter.com/bNSwwHzDQb — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 10, 2017

Taylor Swift shakes off silence with high-profile groping trial https://t.co/WlLu5gBUmB pic.twitter.com/dxTfUVWkqn — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 10, 2017

TL;DR You go girl.

