People are furious that Taylor Swift made the 'TIME' Person of the Year cover.

TIME has announced their Person of the Year and thankfully it is not Donald Trump. Rather, TIME's cover honors "The Silence Breakers"—those who have spoken out recently against rampant sexual misconduct in Hollywood and ignited the #MeToo campaign.

Including in this grouping is Taylor Swift because of her counter-lawsuit over the summer against former radio host David Mueller, who groped Swift while posing for a photo. Mueller sued Swift for financial reparations after losing his job due to his behavior. Swift famously counter-sued for $1 and won the case.

The women on the cover of @Time’s Person Of The Year: The Silence Breakers.



ISABEL PASCUAL, strawberry picker

ASHLEY JUDD, actress

ADAMA IWU, lobbyist

SUSAN FOWLER, former Uber engineer

TAYLOR SWIFT, musician pic.twitter.com/pCf4BMVEMY — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) December 6, 2017

Some are rankled that Swift was featured on the cover alongside the likes of Ashley Judd, who helped expose Weinstein in the New York Times, and in favor of activist Tarana Burke, who originated the "Me Too" concept and is honored inside rather than on the cover of the magazine. The general complaint about Swift being honored is that she was relatively silent about her case. She released a statement after wining in which she promised donations to organizations for sexual assault victims and said, "My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard." Otherwise, Swift did not comment publicly about her trial, until now. Nor had she engaged in the growing public discussion about sexual assault.