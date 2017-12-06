People are furious that Taylor Swift made the 'TIME' Person of the Year cover.

TIME has announced their Person of the Year and thankfully it is not Donald Trump. Rather, TIME's cover honors "The Silence Breakers"—those who have spoken out recently against rampant sexual misconduct in Hollywood and ignited the #MeToo campaign.
Including in this grouping is Taylor Swift because of her counter-lawsuit over the summer against former radio host David Mueller, who groped Swift while posing for a photo. Mueller sued Swift for financial reparations after losing his job due to his behavior. Swift famously counter-sued for $1 and won the case.
Some are rankled that Swift was featured on the cover alongside the likes of Ashley Judd, who helped expose Weinstein in the New York Times, and in favor of activist Tarana Burke, who originated the "Me Too" concept and is honored inside rather than on the cover of the magazine. The general complaint about Swift being honored is that she was relatively silent about her case. She released a statement after wining in which she promised donations to organizations for sexual assault victims and said, "My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard." Otherwise, Swift did not comment publicly about her trial, until now. Nor had she engaged in the growing public discussion about sexual assault.
Others (like her fans) have spoken out against the backlash towards Swift's inclusion.
As TIME's Eliana Dockterman wrote, "Swift would not accept blame for the abuse she experienced." In her interview with Dockterman, Swift broke her recent silence about sexual harassment and assault.
My advice is that you not blame yourself and do not accept the blame others will try to place on you. You should not be blamed for waiting 15 minutes or 15 days or 15 years to report sexual assault or harassment, or for the outcome of what happens to a person after he or she makes the choice to sexually harass or assault you.
Swift pointedly added, "Even though awareness is higher than ever about workplace sexual harassment, there are still so many people who feel victimized, afraid and silenced by their abusers and circumstances."
What this response from the public most clearly shows is that people are expecting a lot more from celebrities these days. Also, the tide is turning against Taylor Swift.