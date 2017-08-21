Advertising

We had a feeling something was up with Taylor Swift when she unexpectedly blacked out all of her social media accounts last week, and now we have definitive proof that she's planning something big.

On Monday, Swift broke her social media fast by posting this bizarre video to Twitter:

Is it a snake? Did Taylor Swift adopt one of the dragons from Game of Thrones? WE DON'T KNOW! But it HAS to mean something.

Maybe she's teasing some new music? People on Twitter seem to think so.

It's time for Taylor Swift to release another album of bops that I will bop to in silence. Girlie can write a knock, I'll give her that pic.twitter.com/38PJoBLUTZ — 💅🏽 (@MADBLACKTHOT) August 21, 2017

taylor swift deleted all her social media bc a snake sheds its skin and comes back better than before!!!! i am DECEASED #TS6ISCOMIMG — jules (@julia_farrell) August 21, 2017

OH MY GOD TAYLOR SWIFT IS TRULY COMING TO END LITERALLY EVERYONE YALL PREPARE YOUR WEAVES TAYLOR SWIFT IS HERE TO DOMINATE THE CHARTS AGAIN — ‏َ (@idwlfdeluxe) August 21, 2017

TAYLOR SWIFT IS THAT ARTIST WHO WOULD TURN A HATE TREND INTO AN INSPIRATION FOR THE ALBUM THAT WOULD END THE HATERS. #TS6ISCOMING — ‏َ (@idwlfdeluxe) August 21, 2017

2016: TAYLOR SWIFT IS A SNAKE, SHE'S OVER

2017: GUESS WHAT? I'M BACK https://t.co/F6xtQCWnXI — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) August 21, 2017

People couldn't help but notice that Swift chose this, the day of a rare solar eclipse, to drop this cryptic video.

can you believe taylor swift aligned the sun and the moon perfectly to create a solar eclipse just so she could release her new album — ryan :$ (@Iustforlove) August 21, 2017

#SolarEclipse2017: A complete eclipse only happens once every 30 years, everyone will tweet about this-



Taylor Swift: pic.twitter.com/R5Jv2w0dFY — summer (@slaylorstan) August 21, 2017

eclipse: "finally, 38 years later it's my time to shi—"

taylor swift: pic.twitter.com/5Q9Y1DsanD — Maxwell Dunn (@maxwdunn) August 21, 2017

In 30 minutes, as a show of power, @taylorswift13 will blot out the sun. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 21, 2017

2:44pm: Taylor Swift steps out of the blackened sun, eyes ablaze, declaring this her new kingdom — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) August 21, 2017

Everyone else, zeros: Watching the eclipse, taking in the world's beauty



Me, a hero: Staying online in case Taylor Swift drops a new album — photography raptor (@socretariat) August 21, 2017

I don't know if I'm reading this right but somehow Taylor Swift made this eclipse possible so prepare yourselves — Bance the Crapper (@Bohan_Identity) August 21, 2017

trying to focus at work when both the sun and taylor swift are both being extremely extra today pic.twitter.com/Eo8Nmif71l — emma lord (@dilemmalord) August 21, 2017

taylor swift really just stole the spotlight from the sun — talia (@heavencanthelp) August 21, 2017

CANCEL THE SOLAR ECLIPSE #TAYLORSWIFT IS ABOUT TO RELEASE HER ALBUM THE WORLD IS GOING TO EXPLODE THIS IS TOO MUCH #TS6ISCOMIMG — Alissa Godwin (@AlissaGodwinTV) August 21, 2017

The solar eclipse is truly a thing of beauty pic.twitter.com/AfoZhHVvje — Spencer Barrett (@spencerbarrett) August 21, 2017

Today I am thankful for Taylor Swift and the eclipse because for one shining day we are tweeting beautiful nonsense. pic.twitter.com/sHB6gTK5Su — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) August 21, 2017

This person isn't so convinced that Taylor's getting ready to announce something other than new music.

Taylor swift announces game of thrones cameo pic.twitter.com/drnWuJaaSA — Shitty Watercolour (@SWatercolour) August 21, 2017

Either way, it's been confirmed that Taylor Alison Swift is UP TO SOMETHING. Only time will tell what that is.

