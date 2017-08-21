We had a feeling something was up with Taylor Swift when she unexpectedly blacked out all of her social media accounts last week, and now we have definitive proof that she's planning something big.
On Monday, Swift broke her social media fast by posting this bizarre video to Twitter:
Is it a snake? Did Taylor Swift adopt one of the dragons from Game of Thrones? WE DON'T KNOW! But it HAS to mean something.
Maybe she's teasing some new music? People on Twitter seem to think so.
People couldn't help but notice that Swift chose this, the day of a rare solar eclipse, to drop this cryptic video.
This person isn't so convinced that Taylor's getting ready to announce something other than new music.
Either way, it's been confirmed that Taylor Alison Swift is UP TO SOMETHING. Only time will tell what that is.