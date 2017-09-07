Advertising

Insulting Beyonce is a surefire way to receive a good deal of backlash, especially if you're leveraging her against Taylor Swift. Can we let these women live their drastically separate lives?! They truly have nothing in common, except being famous women in music with loyal internet fan bases! Digression aside, a recent article from Buzzfeed revealed that Joseph Khan, Swift's music video director, claimed Beyonce copied an outfit from the "Bad Blood" video.

Khan made his cultural battle cry while defending Swift against widespread claims she ripped off "Formation." "They try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top. But they don’t realize in 2015 in "Bad Blood," Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied "Bad Blood," Khan told The Los Angeles Times.

As you can imagine, NO ONE was having this theory.

If you "really" think Beyoncé copied bad blood then you "really" must've fallen and smacked your little head on the pavement @JosephKahn pic.twitter.com/9Bf5NoTfUe — Juan Gaywood (@Juangaywood) September 7, 2017

The Beyhive was buzzing with Twitter comebacks.

The claim also caused many to recoil in shock.

"I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood.'” https://t.co/TdOau0114h pic.twitter.com/98dlLmuYFg — Quinn (@QuinnKeaney) September 7, 2017

One woman used Swift's lyrics to shade Khan.

isn't it cool how joseph kahn will never ever work with beyonce lol — katy anne (@katyfaise) September 5, 2017

Still, others just...couldn't engage.

"Joseph Kahn diz que Beyoncé copiou Bad Blood de Taylor Swift em Formation"



Me: pic.twitter.com/Tg6X66BEHa — adriana grande (@joaopedromdrs) September 7, 2017

Sometimes the best response is a classic Stanley GIF.

The Office lives on in our Twitter reactions.

This gif goes to @JosephKahn after his most recent interview about Beyoncé copying Bad Blood.... pic.twitter.com/xZNqy6KvVF — Randy Cook Jr. (@randy_monster21) September 7, 2017

For reference, here's Swift's (now) controversial black crop-top from "Bad Blood."

Bad blood (2014)

Formation (2016)

Look What You Made Me Do (2017)

So yeah Taylor Swift is definitely trying to gentrify Beyoncé's Lemonade.. pic.twitter.com/PV4IvFD2WN — Farrell Cat (@scappatorus_rex) August 26, 2017

Here's Beyonce's black bodice from "Formation."

Happy Birthday to my queen. A woman who exemplifies greatness. Continue to shine #Beyonce and keep us in #Formation ✨ pic.twitter.com/2IoPN4KCc3 — Pierre (@DebonairPierre) September 4, 2017

Now, here's Beyonce's silvery crop top from "Formation."

At what point did Beyonce cop Swift's shirt? The world may never know. In the meantime, the Beyhive is done with Khan.

