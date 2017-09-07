Insulting Beyonce is a surefire way to receive a good deal of backlash, especially if you're leveraging her against Taylor Swift. Can we let these women live their drastically separate lives?! They truly have nothing in common, except being famous women in music with loyal internet fan bases! Digression aside, a recent article from Buzzfeed revealed that Joseph Khan, Swift's music video director, claimed Beyonce copied an outfit from the "Bad Blood" video.
Khan made his cultural battle cry while defending Swift against widespread claims she ripped off "Formation."
"They try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top. But they don’t realize in 2015 in "Bad Blood," Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied "Bad Blood," Khan told The Los Angeles Times.
As you can imagine, NO ONE was having this theory.
The Beyhive was buzzing with Twitter comebacks.
The claim also caused many to recoil in shock.
One woman used Swift's lyrics to shade Khan.
Still, others just...couldn't engage.
Sometimes the best response is a classic Stanley GIF.
The Office lives on in our Twitter reactions.
For reference, here's Swift's (now) controversial black crop-top from "Bad Blood."
Here's Beyonce's black bodice from "Formation."
Now, here's Beyonce's silvery crop top from "Formation."
At what point did Beyonce cop Swift's shirt? The world may never know. In the meantime, the Beyhive is done with Khan.