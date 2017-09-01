Advertising

Look, we all love Beyoncé. She takes amazing baby pictures. She inspires memes. She's one of the most talented musical artist out there. What's not to love?! One teacher has taken Beyoncé fangirling to the next level.

A class syllabus recently went viral for listing Beyoncé's 36th birthday as the reason there would be no class on Monday, September 4. Those with a basic knowledge of U.S. national holidays will probably point out that Monday, September 4 also happens to be Labor Day, so there was probably no class to begin with. But clearly, this teacher has their priorities straight. (Or at least has an awesome sense of humor.)

Me as a teacher when I give my students the class syllabus pic.twitter.com/8cgFctRWNN — Superpower. (@beyhivedc) August 30, 2017

Apparently, the internet thinks so too. The original tweet has gone crazy viral since it was posted on Wednesday, racking up over 25,000 likes and 9,000 retweets. Twitter users promptly began sharing their praise of the teacher's hilarious syllabus.

Some people suggested Beyoncé-themed edits.

Needs to say "no work" — Drug Dealers Anon (@DickSoSpanish) September 1, 2017

This syllabus may have swayed some people's college decisions.

so i guess i'm going there for uni... — ali👌🏼 (@b0yonceknowles) August 30, 2017

Future teachers were inspired.

LMAOO me in two years — anu (@thorIokis) August 31, 2017

Basically, people just thought it was hilarious.

I LOVE THIS. — Debbie Gale Mitchell (@heydebigale) August 30, 2017

The teacher was even granted this high honor.

Queen of teaching — B•B•8/22 (@runs_w_woIves) August 30, 2017

It just goes to show, the Beyhive is everywhere.

