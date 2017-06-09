This is the story of a teen named Gabriel who is a lesson to us all to follow our dreams, no matter how lofty.
Gabriel's dream, back in December, was to get a yearbook quote from his hero, the rapper T-Pain (Gabriel's Twitter bio is "T-Pain is my dad"). So what did he do? He asked him.
T-Pain has over a million Twitter followers but it clearly hasn't gone to his head. The rapper responded right away:
"People don't think it be like it be, but it do," the rapper responded.
This clearly made Gabriel's day/year.
And it seems like T-Pain's as well. Because earlier this week, the teen tweeted out a photo of the quote displayed in his yearbook:
And T-Pain responded right away:
As if things couldn't get any better for our young hero, Gabriel, he tweeted out the whole exchange and it went viral:
ALWAYS FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS, KIDS.
Of course, a few people were quick to point out that the quote, "they don't think it be like it is, but it do," is not technically a quote from T-Pain. It is a quote from baseball legend Oscar Gamble (which explains why T-Pain put it in quotations).
But hey, facts, shmacts! Nothing is going to rain on Gabriel's parade.
And the lesson we learned today: always ask for what you want (on Twitter, it's easier).
And always double-check quote attribution. People don't think it be a big deal if you mis-quote someone, but it do.