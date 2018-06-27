The internet is blasting 50 Cent over Instagram post mocking Terry Crews’ assault.

On Tuesday, actor Terry Crews bravely testified on Capitol Hill about his experience with sexual assault. On Wednesday, he was mocked on Instagram by rapper 50 Cent about it.
Crews alleges that he was groped in front of his wife by Hollywood executive Adam Venit at an industry function in 2016. In his testimony, Crews told the Senate that more men should be able to talk about the highly-stigmatized topic sexual assault. Crews cited the "cult of toxic masculinity" as one of the major reasons that people (but especially men) choose to hide their experiences with sexual assault:
And although most applauded Crews' honest and powerful testimony, others used it as an opportunity to mock the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor.
Rapper 50 Cent posted this meme of Crews that reads "I got raped/My wife just watched" and "gym time."
He later deleted the post, but not before people got a few screenshots.
He captioned the post "LOL,What the fuck is going on out here man? Terry: l froze in fear, they would have had to take me to jail. get the strap.”
It is also worth noting that disgraced music mogul Russell Simmons, who has also been accused of sexual assault, commented on the post with a laughing face emoji.
When TMZ asked Crews about 50 Cent's post, the actor gave this extremely classy and reserved answer: “I love 50 Cent, I listen to his music while I’m working out." He also noted that someone's physique does not play a factor in cases of sexual assault.
Twitter was not as kind as Crews was with their response:
After going public with his assault amid the unwinding Harvey Weinstein scandal in late 2017, Crews faced "ostracism and shame" from men, but especially "other black men." However, the actor was sure to emphasized that "being vulnerable and authentic" about his experiences as a survivor has helped others open up about their experiences as well.