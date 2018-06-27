The internet is blasting 50 Cent over Instagram post mocking Terry Crews’ assault.

On Tuesday, actor Terry Crews bravely testified on Capitol Hill about his experience with sexual assault. On Wednesday, he was mocked on Instagram by rapper 50 Cent about it.

Crews alleges that he was groped in front of his wife by Hollywood executive Adam Venit at an industry function in 2016. In his testimony, Crews told the Senate that more men should be able to talk about the highly-stigmatized topic sexual assault. Crews cited the "cult of toxic masculinity" as one of the major reasons that people (but especially men) choose to hide their experiences with sexual assault:

And although most applauded Crews' honest and powerful testimony, others used it as an opportunity to mock the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor.

Rapper 50 Cent posted this meme of Crews that reads "I got raped/My wife just watched" and "gym time."

He later deleted the post, but not before people got a few screenshots.