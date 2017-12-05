Terry Crews fans got a much-needed boost when their hero popped up in the comments section.

A community dedicated to Terry Crews on Reddit just opened a day ago, and they've already gotten their hero's blessing:

It's a much-needed boost for Crews fans, who've had to endure week after week of negative news.

According to one of the group's moderators, the community was founded after a post on Reddit's TV community linked to a BET article called Why Hollywood's Abandonment of Terry Crews is Unacceptable. The article explained everything crushing that's happened since Terry Crews disclosed his sexual assault in a series of tweets and a jaw-dropping appearance on Good Morning America.

Crews had joined the chorus of voices speaking out against sexual assault back in October. He shared his own story of abuse at the hands of a Hollywood executive and later filed a police report. Crews said the executive's name was Adam Venit, "an industry power player who was... the head of the motion picture division at mega-agency William Morris Endeavor," according to BET.

But the BET article pointed out the "deafening silence that came after [Crews] went public with his allegations."

"As of Tuesday, one month after his suspension, Adam Venit went back to work."