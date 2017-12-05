Terry Crews fans got a much-needed boost when their hero popped up in the comments section.

A community dedicated to Terry Crews on Reddit just opened a day ago, and they've already gotten their hero's blessing:
It's a much-needed boost for Crews fans, who've had to endure week after week of negative news.
According to one of the group's moderators, the community was founded after a post on Reddit's TV community linked to a BET article called Why Hollywood's Abandonment of Terry Crews is Unacceptable. The article explained everything crushing that's happened since Terry Crews disclosed his sexual assault in a series of tweets and a jaw-dropping appearance on Good Morning America.
Crews had joined the chorus of voices speaking out against sexual assault back in October. He shared his own story of abuse at the hands of a Hollywood executive and later filed a police report. Crews said the executive's name was Adam Venit, "an industry power player who was... the head of the motion picture division at mega-agency William Morris Endeavor," according to BET.
But the BET article pointed out the "deafening silence that came after [Crews] went public with his allegations."
"As of Tuesday, one month after his suspension, Adam Venit went back to work."
But maybe worse than the silence were several responses from people in power. Wendy Williams derided Crews for speaking out:
"I was asked in my meeting this morning, do I think it was brave of him to come out. I said, 'No, it's not brave, he's just talking,"
Russell Simmons asked Crews to give his abuser a pass:
And here's what happened when Crews asked a powerful colleague for support.
The Reddit community was shocked at the revelations in the BET article:
"Now that's f*cked up."
"Terry is getting abandoned."
And the CrewsCrew was born:
So amidst all the upsetting Crews news, most of it illuminated by Crews himself, the r/CrewsCrew community was delighted when Crews stopped by to thank them and assure them he's not backing down:
And the CrewsCrew finally had something to celebrate.
At least from this one little corner of the internet, the support keeps pouring in.
If you're interested in what the CrewsCrew is all about, check them out at https://www.reddit.com/r/CrewsCrew/.