Amidst the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal, a slew of celebrities have been inspired to share times the now-infamous producer sexually harassed or assaulted them.
After reading these stories, actor Terry Crews decided to open up about a time he was the victim of sexual assault by a Hollywood executive, whom he did not name.
The Everybody Hates Chris and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor shared a thread on Twitter detailing the assault, which happened last year.
Terry Crews' instinct was to physically fight back–but he stopped himself, putting together how that might come off.
So, Crews decided to open up about the incident to other people in the business who had worked with this executive.
He decided not to press charges because he was afraid of the repercussions–a feeling he acknowledges many women who are the victims of assault also experience.
By sharing his story, Crews hopes to make other victims feel less alone and to "deter a predator."
