Terry Crews just filed a police report after being sexually assaulted by a Hollywood exec.

Amidst the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal, Terry Crews was inspired by the slew of celebrities sharing their stories of sexual harassment and assault to open up about his own traumatizing experience at the hands of a Hollywood executive. This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. (1/Cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017 Having declined to expose the executive by name, the Brooklyn 99 star has now filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department, saying "people have to be held accountable." Speaking with TMZ, Crews said he would also file a civil lawsuit against the "high level Hollywood executive" who groped him. "We're going to go all the way, said Crews." The story Crews shared on Twitter last month happened last year at a "Hollywood function." Crews wrote that "a high level executive came over to me and groped my privates. Jumping back, I said, 'What are you doing?!' My wife saw everything and we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk." My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017 Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk. (3/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Crews explained why, at the time, he decided not to fight back—physically or legally. "I was going to kick his ass right then—but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear." The actor imagined the headlines he would have seen the next day: "240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho," he explained. "Only I probably wouldn't have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL." Crews and his wife instead left the function. I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. (4/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

“240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho” would be the headline the next day. (5/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017 Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.

(6/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017 Although he had feared the repercussions of pressing charges, Crews said he did talk to "everyone [he knew] about what happened." After the exec called him with an apology, Crews said he "decided not to take it further because I didn't want to be ostracized—par for the course when the predator has power and influence."

"I let it go," said Crews. "And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go... I love what I do. But it's a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to take advantage of that." But that wasn't the end of the story. Crews concluded his tweets in October by saying that "sometimes you have to wait and compare notes with others who've been victimized in order to gain a position of strength." For Crews, that moment is now, as he begins the process of a civil and criminal lawsuit against his perpetrator. So far, the executive has not been named, although early reports are claiming the exec is Adam Venit.

That night and the next day I talked to everyone I knew that worked with him about what happened. (7/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017 He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did. (8/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017 I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. (9/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017 I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. (10/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I love what I do. But it’s a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that. (12/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017 He knows who he is. But sumtimes Uhav2 wait & compare notes w/ others who’ve been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength. (13cont) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017 I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. (14/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017 Crews had hoped to send a message to all the "casualties of this behavior" that "you are not alone." "Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless."

Now that he's in the news again over his story of sexual assault, Twitter's making sure to send him a renewed message of support. Terry Crews is such a good example for people who don’t understand intersectionality. https://t.co/ClTr6osIGt — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) November 9, 2017 Terry crews is an angel — Saltina 🌊 (@TinaMoore13) November 9, 2017 "Terry Crews" is absolutely right - if he had hit him, the first thing cops would have done was put his black ass in cuffs. The sex charges would go away bc the focus would have been Terry's assault. Bravo @terrycrews — Cornelius Moore (@CMooreHere) November 9, 2017

Terry Crews a bad motherfucker. Just goes to show: If HE felt intimidated into silence, how are young, unknown actors/actresses supposed to protect themselves? — Adam Bruce (@BrucemanActual) November 9, 2017 I don't even like men, but I love terry crews because he loves me and shows it in what he does and how he speaks.



A thread: https://t.co/Dn2KXo3utL — iont give af (@sapiopaz) November 9, 2017