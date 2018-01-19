The funniest reactions to Kim and Kanye naming their kid after a Broadway musical.

It's here, folks!

Kim and Kanye just announced their new daughter's name and, wow, those two really know how to "razzle dazzle 'em."

Yep, Kimye named their kid "Chicago West."

Chicago. Like the city in Illinois. And that band your dad really loves. And the hit Broadway musical.

That's the kind of name that'll put your child right on the map! Literally, her name is probably already on a map.

Chicago joins older brother, Saint, and locationally-named older sister, North.

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

Kim clarified that her new daughter's nickname is pronounced "SHY," and not "CHAI." Kanye West grew up in "The Windy City," which probably served as inspiration for the unusual moniker.