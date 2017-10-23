Dude tells The Rock wrestling is fake on Twitter. The Rock chokeslams him with perfect response.

Dude tells The Rock wrestling is fake on Twitter. The Rock chokeslams him with perfect response.
April Lavalle
Oct 23, 2017@1:16 PM
Advertising

Chances are that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a 10-time world heavyweight champion whose wrestling career has spanned over 22 years, knows that wrestling is fake.

However, that didn't stop some candy-ass jambroni from trying to "inform" him on Twitter anyway.

It all started when The Rock tweeted about the in-ring return of Kurt Angle after an 11-year hiatus.

Ben Pobjie, an Australian comedian, then jokingly "broke the news" that wrestling is fake.

And although Pobjie clearly was kidding, this didn't stop The People's Champ from rock-bottoming him into oblivion.

Ouch. That has gotta hurt worse than a running shoulder breaker.

It didn't take long for Pobjie to realize that he made a huge mistake.

Advertising

The Rock responded and explained that there is no hard feelings— he was just being a heel.

And just like that, both men made up.

Sure, it would have been more fun to see those two SETTLE THIS IN THE RING, but this is nice as well:

Advertising

Talk about a double face-turn.

Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc