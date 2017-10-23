Dude tells The Rock wrestling is fake on Twitter. The Rock chokeslams him with perfect response.

Chances are that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a 10-time world heavyweight champion whose wrestling career has spanned over 22 years, knows that wrestling is fake.

However, that didn't stop some candy-ass jambroni from trying to "inform" him on Twitter anyway.

It all started when The Rock tweeted about the in-ring return of Kurt Angle after an 11-year hiatus.

Congrats to my good bud @RealKurtAngle and his return tonight to a @WWE ring. Special athlete and great human being. Have FUN brotha #WWETLC — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 22, 2017

Ben Pobjie, an Australian comedian, then jokingly "broke the news" that wrestling is fake.

Dwayne, wrestling isn't real. It's time you knew. https://t.co/3iqKjHfNAn — Ben Pobjie (@benpobjie) October 22, 2017

And although Pobjie clearly was kidding, this didn't stop The People's Champ from rock-bottoming him into oblivion.

😂 👏🏾 I like the dry wit

Correct, I do in fact know wrestling isn’t real. Thats why I said “have fun”. I also know, you can go fuck yourself. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 22, 2017

Ouch. That has gotta hurt worse than a running shoulder breaker.

It didn't take long for Pobjie to realize that he made a huge mistake.