Dude tells The Rock wrestling is fake on Twitter. The Rock chokeslams him with perfect response.

Chances are that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a 10-time world heavyweight champion whose wrestling career has spanned over 22 years, knows that wrestling is fake.
However, that didn't stop some candy-ass jambroni from trying to "inform" him on Twitter anyway.
It all started when The Rock tweeted about the in-ring return of Kurt Angle after an 11-year hiatus.
Ben Pobjie, an Australian comedian, then jokingly "broke the news" that wrestling is fake.
And although Pobjie clearly was kidding, this didn't stop The People's Champ from rock-bottoming him into oblivion.
Ouch. That has gotta hurt worse than a running shoulder breaker.
It didn't take long for Pobjie to realize that he made a huge mistake.
The Rock responded and explained that there is no hard feelings— he was just being a heel.
And just like that, both men made up.
Sure, it would have been more fun to see those two SETTLE THIS IN THE RING, but this is nice as well:
Talk about a double face-turn.