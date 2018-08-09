People are accusing The Rock of promoting animal cruelty for something you've definitely done before.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is America's big, bald sweetheart, but the wrestler-turned-actor managed to piss hundreds of people off by doing something you have almost definitely done before.
Do you smell what The Rock is cookin'? Smells like controversy to me.
Earlier this week, The Rock and his family visited the Georgia Aquarium, which happens to be the second largest aquarium in the world.
While there, The Rock had the opportunity to get up close and person with some of the marine animals who live there.
Like this sea lion named Katie:
And this beluga whale:
But many fans did not approve of The Rock's visit to the aquarium, and soon people started accusing the 46-year-old of supporting animal cruelty:
"These animals are suffering! They dont belong in a tank! Captivity kills them and while visiting aquariums you support them suffering of a cruel death. Please watch BLACKFISH and THE COVE to understand," wrote one person.
"Absolutely nothing to celebrate here. I’m sorry but this is unethical. Please educate your self and your followers on the horrific concept of keeping animals and mammals captive in these places," said another.
No, really. A lot of people were pissed.
"Why are you so insistent on exploiting animals? You have a huge heart for humans but animals are just props??? Do you know that these animals are stolen from the wild from their close knit families? They are drugged and starved to perform? Suffer from depression and live only a fraction of their lives in these bathtubs they are forcefully confined in? Get a clue!!!!" begged a commenter.
"Shame on you for promoting animal captivity and entertainment to your 112 million followers," said another.
"Can you please take this irresponsible post down. This animal belongs in the wild not in a pool. This is cruel and I urge you to use YOUR intelligence to understand how horrendous putting mammals in captivity like this is," requested another.
Yeah, we have a feeling that The Rock, who reportedly eats 50 oz of meat and 14 eggs A DAY, is not the world's biggest animal advocate.
Fans of The Rock attempted to defend the hulking movie star from criticism, but seemed to be drowned out by the droves of angry commenters who sided with the animals. The Rock has not made a comment about his trip to the Georgia Aquarium.