The Rock & wife Lauren Hashian just announced a new little Rock-ette.

Just call him Dwayne "The Dad" Johnson. (Sorry.)

Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian are expecting baby number two, and they just announced the gender in the sweetest way. Johnson shared a photo of his daughter Jasmine Lia posed in front of their Christmas tree in front of a sign that says, "It's a girl! Can't wait to be a big sister and finally be the boss."

"Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT’S A GIRL! 🌺

@laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis," he wrote.

He added his thoughts on the expanding family, which is soon to consist of three ladies and one jacked-up dad. "And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. Only dude. I wouldn’t have it any other way."