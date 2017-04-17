Advertising

Actor Dwayne Johnson (a.k.a. The Rock) pulled some serious daddy duty on Easter by dressing up in costume as his daughter's favorite cartoon character. In a video he posted to Instagram, Dwayne Johnson transforms into a 6'5", 260-pound Pikachu and then runs around the house chasing after his 1-year-old daughter Jasmine (Jazzy). It looks like she could not be happier.

And despite pausing at one point in the video to remove his giant Pikachu head and exclaim, "This is crazy," Johnson's caption for the video is as sweet as Easter candy. He wrote,

The first time Jasmine's favorite character, Pikachu came to visit her months ago she was only crawling. For Easter Sunday @laurenhashianofficial and I thought, Pikachu should make a special visit once again. Well, Pikachu didn't account for the fact that now Jazzy RUNS and for 2hrs straight she wants to play her new favorite game, "I run away and you chase me Pikachu. And you're not allowed to take a break until I go night night". At the end of the vid you can hear her yell, "Peekyu" because she can't say, Pikachu. I'm tired, today's my only day off, it's 118 degrees in this costume and Hobbs keep trying to p*ss on my leg.

And I luv every minute of it. Bring it on. It's what daddy's do.

Happy Easter to you guys and enjoy your families.

#Rockachu #DaddyPuttinInWork#TheGameThatNeverEnds#PikachuLooksBloated

Who needs the Easter bunny when you've got daddy Rockachu?

