Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a magical hunk of charisma, a god among men, and it turns out that he is actually descended from royalty.

A fan on Twitter did a little research into Johnson's family and found that his grandfather looks quite familiar.

He sure looks a lot like this just ordinary demi-guy.

The Rock replied to the tweet with some insight into his demi-guy's creation.

twitter: the rock

Awww!!!

It's a family affair.

Fans are overwhelmed by the sweetness of the detail.

Thanks Rock for cheering us right up.

