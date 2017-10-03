Advertising

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a magical hunk of charisma, a god among men, and it turns out that he is actually descended from royalty.

A fan on Twitter did a little research into Johnson's family and found that his grandfather looks quite familiar.

He sure looks a lot like this just ordinary demi-guy.

The Rock replied to the tweet with some insight into his demi-guy's creation.

Awww!!!

It's a family affair.

Fans are overwhelmed by the sweetness of the detail.

I didn't think it was possible to love Moana more but here we are — 🌻 (@dixonsrose) October 3, 2017

I'm shook cause the character actually looks a lot like you and it's because of your grandfather 😱😱 — S Θ Ŀ (@myawkwardgoofs) October 3, 2017

You knew we needed happiness today Dwayne The Rock Johnson. Thank God for your existence. — Mel Hartman (@melhartsyaa) October 3, 2017

Thanks Rock for cheering us right up.

