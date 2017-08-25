Advertising

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has big enough muscles to save the world–and big enough acting chops to teach others how to do the same, apparently.

As reported by local Detroit news outlet WXYZ, Jacob O'Connor, 10, was watching TV at his grandmother's house when he suddenly noticed the screen door was open. He went outside to check if his 2-year-old brother, Dylan, was OK, and he discovered the toddler floating face-down in the pool. Jacob's mind quickly went to a scene from the film San Andreas, in which The Rock resuscitates his daughter who seemed to be drowning. Jacob yanked Dylan out of the pool and gave him compressions, like he had seen The Rock do on screen.

Basically, this kid is a mini The Rock.

"I pulled him out and started giving him compressions," Jacob told WXYZ calmly. He also explained what he remembered from the film: "There was an earthquake, then it caused a tsunami and then there was a daughter that was drowning and he had to get her out and he did the same thing."

The boys' grandmother rushed Dylan to the hospital, reports WXYZ. Even though things were rough at first, Dylan was released from the hospital after one day. Evidently his mother and grandmother are big fans of the "If you fall off a horse, get right back on" cliché, because they took Dylan right back to the pool the next day for some immersion therapy. But don't worry–grandma has installed locks on the screen doors.

The Rock himself caught wind of the incredible story, and he shared a few tweets expressing his admiration for the "real life hero."

Wow amazing story. Giving you a Twitter 🙌🏾 Jacob for saving your little brother's life. You're a real life hero. We're all proud of you! DJ https://t.co/M34d2NIYIy — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2017

Thank you media friends for covering such an inspiring story. What a brave (and calm) 10yr old boy in the face of that heightened distress https://t.co/H9zDPRwVje — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2017

Real life hero 10yr old Jacob O'Connor found his 2yr old brother, Dylan lying face down in their pool. Amazing story. Amazing boy. https://t.co/0cHsuBGqwS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2017

Many people on the internet expressed how amazing the story was, pointing out the power of movies.

When they say movies are a bad influence.... https://t.co/3alsQAbhHQ — ǝzɐH ɹW (@BanditHaze) August 24, 2017

See? I watch Rock's movies for the educational component.



(Seriously though, what a terrific kid) https://t.co/mkgDtOlV6L — Andrew Bowman (@LousyPundit) August 24, 2017

The power of films do them right and they can save lives in real life as well just like this beautiful story with a happy ending — Marky Potter (@markypotter316) August 24, 2017

So basically, CPR courses are valuable, but a suitable alternative is binge watching The Rock's entire filmography. Get to it.

