The Rock is no longer 'People's Sexiest Man Alive. He blames the fanny pack.

On Wednesday, People announced its new Sexiest Man Alive: Blake Shelton (What?!) a.k.a. Not The Rock. But it's okay, the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who was named People's Sexiest Man Alive last year, is taking it in stride.

Let’s all just take a moment to recognize @people’s Sexiest Man Alive will always be the 6’5 260lbs of tattooed brown eyed soul. And clearly there’s lots of steamy cheese on this pizza I’m serving. That is all. Let’s get back to work. https://t.co/Dw0lBt84JN — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 13, 2017

Johnson tweeted, "Let's all just take a moment to recognize @people's Sexiest Man Alive will always be the 6'5 260lbs of tattooed brown eyed soul. And clearly there's lots of steamy cheese on this pizza I'm serving. That is all. Let's get back to work."

Johnson added, "Truth is I was going to become the first ever back to back SMA but that absurd fanny pack picture made its rounds on the interweb again causing @people to rethunketh the whole damn thing."

Truth is I was going to become the first ever back to back SMA but that absurd fanny pack picture made its rounds on the interweb again causing @people to rethunketh the whole damn thing 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/YE3x3q8mme — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 15, 2017

In case you don't know which picture the Rock is referring to, here you go. You're welcome.