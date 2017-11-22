8 things the internet thinks Miley Cyrus' outrageous dress looks like.

Miley Cyrus has proven she's not afraid to take risks on many an occasion–which is why I'm honestly not surprised by the dress she wore on The Voice last night. The singer appeared on the reality show in a hot pink, super poofy poof of a strapless dress, complete with matching hot pink platform heels and hoop earrings almost as big as her head.

She showed the look off in a few Instagram posts.

BIG dress in celebration of a BIG night for #TeamMiley 💕💕💕 wish me and my girls luck ! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 21, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

💕💕💕💕💕 @nbcthevoice Thanks for a great 1st Live round! #TeamMiley A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 21, 2017 at 9:35pm PST

Honestly, I think Cyrus pulls it off–although I'm super confused as to how such a heavy dress could stay up without straps. Hollywood magic, I guess.

Anyway, plenty of people on Twitter have other thoughts. A bunch of internet-dwellers tweeted things they thought Miley Cyrus' dress looked like–and tbh, they're all pretty funny.

1. A loofah.