8 things the internet thinks Miley Cyrus' outrageous dress looks like.

Miley Cyrus has proven she's not afraid to take risks on many an occasion–which is why I'm honestly not surprised by the dress she wore on The Voice last night. The singer appeared on the reality show in a hot pink, super poofy poof of a strapless dress, complete with matching hot pink platform heels and hoop earrings almost as big as her head.
She showed the look off in a few Instagram posts.
Honestly, I think Cyrus pulls it off–although I'm super confused as to how such a heavy dress could stay up without straps. Hollywood magic, I guess.
Anyway, plenty of people on Twitter have other thoughts. A bunch of internet-dwellers tweeted things they thought Miley Cyrus' dress looked like–and tbh, they're all pretty funny.
1. A loofah.
2. A character from FernGully: The Last Rainforest (2002).
3. A trash bag.
4. A 1980's prom dress–but only the bottom half.
5. An outfit created by Project Runway contestant/fashion designer Ayana Ife.
6. A dust ruffle.
7. A gaudy nightstand.
8. Curtains.
But for every hater, there's a lover. Some people tweeted about how much they loved her "extra" look.
Keep being you, Miley!