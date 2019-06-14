This Week in Canceled: Jessica Biel goes to 7th Heaven. Paula Abdul faked a plane crash??

Welcome to our first installment of This Week in Canceled! A new segment where we review all of the celebrities who were "canceled" in the past week for everything from coming out as pro-childhood illnesses to normalizing fascism. 🎶 Baby, bye, bye, bye 🎶
This week, like every other week, was a painful reminder that no one in the public eye can be trusted. Not even child actors who rose to mediocrity on a Christian TV show from the '90s, then became famous by marrying the most famous member of 'NSync. If not them, who CAN we trust!?!??
Definitely none of these 5 people, that's for sure:
1) Kim Kardashian kancelled for calling our Fascist-in-Chief "compassionate" on criminal justice.
Kim K has been dabbling in politics, with what seemed like good intentions at first. And we are all for her helping free innocent people from prison. But she must have bumped her head on a MAGA hat while visiting Trump in the White House, because this week she called Trump "compassionate" on criminal justice, and was seen smiling and laughing in photos with known white supremacists Ivanka and Jared, effectively normalizing and praising this regime in the lead-up to the 2020 election. "Compassionate" is one hell of a word to use on a man who instated prison camps for children. The only criminal Donald Trump has ever shown any compassion for is himself. Period.
Kim K gets canceled at least once a month and continues to klaw her way back into the public favor, proving once again that "cancel culture" is effectively a myth, and getting dragged on Twitter doesn't actually affect a celebrity's livelihood or public standing negatively whatsoever. Just a friendly reminder!
2) Jessica Biel was canceled for coming out as anti-vax.
She later denied it, but we're dubious to say the least. Verdict: May she rest in 7th Heaven.
Silverish lining: there's been an outbreak of clever jokes about childhood illnesses mashed up with Justin Timberlake songs.
3) Paula Abdul was canceled for possibly making up a fake plane crash.
Paula Abdul has been talking for years to the media about surviving a "fiery" plane crash. One big problem: no record of the plane crash exists, and her story has a lot of holes in it. Jezebel did a deep dive. Don't worry, y'all, Abdul will survive this cancellation, much like she survived this maybe-fake plane crash.
4) Kylie Jenner was kancelled for throwing a Handmaid's Tale-themed birthday party.
Kylie, like Kim, is kancelled at least once a week, yet remains one of the richest people in the world. If only we all were rich and famous enough to be "canceled"! This week the "self-made" billionaire hosted a birthday party for her friend themed on a book about women being forced into reproductive slavery, in a time when the U.S. is creeping closer and closer to this being a reality by stripping women of their reproductive rights. Cute, Kylie! Keep in mind she'll probably be one of the last people to survive the apocalypse. Everything is terrible.
5) Cuba Gooding Jr. is canceled for groping a woman in a bar.
Today in "men and women are different lol": women get canceled for throwing tone-deaf birthday parties. Men get canceled for sexual assault. This week we lost "show me the money!!!!!" guy Cuba Gooding Jr. to allegations he "forcibly touched" a woman in an NYC bar. There's even video, which is not-so-gooding for him.
Show him the justice!!!!!!
See you next week for more cancellations, unless we get canceled first.