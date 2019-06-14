This Week in Canceled: Jessica Biel goes to 7th Heaven. Paula Abdul faked a plane crash??

Welcome to our first installment of This Week in Canceled! A new segment where we review all of the celebrities who were "canceled" in the past week for everything from coming out as pro-childhood illnesses to normalizing fascism. 🎶 Baby, bye, bye, bye 🎶

This week, like every other week, was a painful reminder that no one in the public eye can be trusted. Not even child actors who rose to mediocrity on a Christian TV show from the '90s, then became famous by marrying the most famous member of 'NSync. If not them, who CAN we trust!?!??

Definitely none of these 5 people, that's for sure:

1) Kim Kardashian kancelled for calling our Fascist-in-Chief "compassionate" on criminal justice.

Kim K has been dabbling in politics, with what seemed like good intentions at first. And we are all for her helping free innocent people from prison. But she must have bumped her head on a MAGA hat while visiting Trump in the White House, because this week she called Trump "compassionate" on criminal justice, and was seen smiling and laughing in photos with known white supremacists Ivanka and Jared, effectively normalizing and praising this regime in the lead-up to the 2020 election. "Compassionate" is one hell of a word to use on a man who instated prison camps for children. The only criminal Donald Trump has ever shown any compassion for is himself. Period.

Kim Kardashian West saying the President has compassion for criminal justice is such a complete load of crap. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) June 14, 2019

Kim K gets canceled at least once a month and continues to klaw her way back into the public favor, proving once again that "cancel culture" is effectively a myth, and getting dragged on Twitter doesn't actually affect a celebrity's livelihood or public standing negatively whatsoever. Just a friendly reminder!

2) Jessica Biel was canceled for coming out as anti-vax.