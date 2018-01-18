Today's 13 best throwback photos from celebrities that prove time changes people.

It has been 10 whole years since I had the privilege of getting to be apart of one of my favorite projects 27 dresses! At the time I was a 28 year old gal planning her own wedding and wearing Invisalign to correct my snaggle teeth for the wedding pics. Now I am a 39 year old mother of three celebrating 10 years of marriage and letting my snaggle teeth make a comeback cause I ultimately liked them better that way. Good lord a hell of a lot can happen in 10 years! Happy 10 years 27 dresses! I had the time of my life being a part of your good old fashioned romantic frivolity and am so grateful to have had the experience, made the friends and kept the memories! #27dresses

A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Jan 18, 2018 at 1:34pm PST