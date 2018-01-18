Today's 13 best throwback photos from celebrities that prove time changes people.

Orli Matlow
Jan 18, 2018@9:16 PM
Stars: they're just like us! They like posting cute pictures from their pasts on Instagram, sitting down and letting the likes roll in. Here are the best #ThrowbackThursday pics of the week.

1. Mark Ruffalo had his eye on the ball.

#tbt

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

2. Laura Prepon misses the prison riot.

3. Missandei from Game of Thrones started out as Nala.

4. Katherine Heigl wrote a heartfelt tribute on the tenth anniversary of 27 Dresses.

5. Macauley Culkin and Busy Philipps used to be twins.

6. Orlando Bloom and Liv Tyler were beautiful babyfaces.

7. BRITNEY SPEARS IN A BIKINI ALERT

🌊🌊🌊 #tbt

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

8. Jean-Claude van Damme was incredibly flexible.

Time for a #ThrowBackThursday! #JCVD #TBT

A post shared by Jean-Claude Van Damme (@jcvd) on

9. Remember Private Practice? Kate Walsh does.

#TBT to #PrivatePractice make-up trailer hangs w my gal @audramcdonald💞

A post shared by Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) on

10. Ashley Tisdale had a photoshoot.

11. Rashida Jones and Tracee Ellis Ross hung out and didn't invite you.

@traceeellisross and I in 2000...look at these tiny babies #tbt

A post shared by Rashida Jones (@rashidajones) on

12. Sarah Michelle Gellar salutes the nurses helping her sick mom.

#throwbackthursday so this throwback isn’t just a random picture, but a thank you. I’m sure you have all noticed, that I have barely been on social media these last two weeks. Unfortunately my poor mother, like so many in America this season, got sick and has had to be in the hospital. As an only child, this is never easy. She was surrounded by amazing doctors, and after 12 days is thankfully home and on the mend. But this thank you, is to all the incredible nurses, who not only tirelessly and selflessly took care of her, but also took care of me. I am in awe and am extreme grateful to your dedication. This flu season is no joke people, so please take every precaution you can (flu shot, masks, hand washing, hazmat suit- ok that last one was a joke) I now have bronchitis and a cold, but am hopeful that I will be back running at my usual full speed by next week. Wishing health to all 😷 #tbt

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

13. SMOLDERING JEFF GOLDBLUM NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION.

🎼"Let's Get Lost..." 🎶 #TBT #chetbaker

A post shared by Jeff Goldblum (@jeffgoldblum) on

