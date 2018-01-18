Today's 13 best throwback photos from celebrities that prove time changes people.

Advertising
Stars: they're just like us! They like posting cute pictures from their pasts on Instagram, sitting down and letting the likes roll in. Here are the best #ThrowbackThursday pics of the week.
1. Mark Ruffalo had his eye on the ball.
2. Laura Prepon misses the prison riot.
3. Missandei from Game of Thrones started out as Nala.
4. Katherine Heigl wrote a heartfelt tribute on the tenth anniversary of 27 Dresses.
5. Macauley Culkin and Busy Philipps used to be twins.
6. Orlando Bloom and Liv Tyler were beautiful babyfaces.
7. BRITNEY SPEARS IN A BIKINI ALERT
8. Jean-Claude van Damme was incredibly flexible.
9. Remember Private Practice? Kate Walsh does.
10. Ashley Tisdale had a photoshoot.
11. Rashida Jones and Tracee Ellis Ross hung out and didn't invite you.
12. Sarah Michelle Gellar salutes the nurses helping her sick mom.
13. SMOLDERING JEFF GOLDBLUM NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION.
