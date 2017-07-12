Actress Tia Mowry took to Instagram to show off her impressive 20 pound weight loss, posting a bikini pic and immediately squashing any rumors by taking aim at the inevitable haters.
The former Sister Sister star, who was diagnosed with endometriosis, followed the guidelines of her cookbook Whole New You to lose the weight, and the results were amazing.
During her family vacation in Hawaii, Tia posted the pic, captioning it: “I love me and that’s all that matters. This photo is NOT photoshopped one bit! Those that think so can kiss my ass!”
Well done.
She also posted a pic of some summer fun in the pool with her son, Cree, writing: “If he's happy. I’m happy. Aloha.”
Last month, she told People that she avoids processed foods and instead eats fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.
In her book, she also talked about her poor eating habits while on the set of Sister Sister and explained how making healthy choices now is important: “What I eat and what I put into my body is extremely important to me.”