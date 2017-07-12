Advertising

Actress Tia Mowry took to Instagram to show off her impressive 20 pound weight loss, posting a bikini pic and immediately squashing any rumors by taking aim at the inevitable haters.

The former Sister Sister star, who was diagnosed with endometriosis, followed the guidelines of her cookbook Whole New You to lose the weight, and the results were amazing.

During her family vacation in Hawaii, Tia posted the pic, captioning it: “I love me and that’s all that matters. This photo is NOT photoshopped one bit! Those that think so can kiss my ass!”

Well done.

She also posted a pic of some summer fun in the pool with her son, Cree, writing: “If he's happy. I’m happy. Aloha.”

If he's happy. Im happy. Aloha 🌈 A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Jul 11, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Last month, she told People that she avoids processed foods and instead eats fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

In her book, she also talked about her poor eating habits while on the set of Sister Sister and explained how making healthy choices now is important: “What I eat and what I put into my body is extremely important to me.”

She threw away all her masks, and put on her soul. 🙏🏽 📷- @taviormowry16 Swimsuit- @nakimuliinc A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

