Tiffany Haddish responds to her viral Brad Pitt story by listing the downsides of dating him.

Tiffany Haddish is single and ready to mingle...but maybe just not with Brad Pitt.

On Sunday, Haddish appeared in this behind-the-scenes Oscars segment with Kelly Ripa where she played "Marry, Date, Ditch"...which is some PG version of "Marry, F***, Kill."

JUST SAY IT, KELLY. We are all adults here.

Anyway, during the interview, Haddish told Ripa that she ran into Brad Pitt in the elevator and, well...

Just watch the clip:

"I just met him in the elevator... He said in one year if he’s single and I’m single, we gonna do it, so you know what that means," said Haddish.

If you don't happen to know what that means, Haddish threw in some hand gestures that might be able to help you figure that out.

Basically, publications ran rampant with the prospect of celebrity couple "Briffany Pittish" (I tried, okay?). Us included.