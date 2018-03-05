If you thought Tiffany Haddish's Oscars dress looked familiar, this is why.

Tiffany Haddish sure knows how to keep a joke going.

On Sunday, comedians Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph presented the Oscar for "Best Animated/Live Action Short" at the 2018 Academy Awards.

If you thought Haddish's white Alexander McQueen dress with an embellished neckline looked familiar, here's why:

She's worn it before! On multiple occasions.

The first time the dress made an appearance was at the premiere of her movie, Girl's Trip.

Then Haddish wore the dress when she hosted Saturday Night Live back in November.

She even joked that the $4,000 gown cost more than her mortgage, so in order to make the most of it, she would wear and re-wear the dress on special occasions.

"I feel like I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, however many times I want, as long as I Febreze it," quipped Haddish in her opening monologue.