Former Disney Channel star Tiffany Thornton took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Josiah Capaci and show off her beautiful ring. She also shared some of the thoughts she’s having about getting married again, less than two years after her first husband, Chris Carney, was killed in a car accident.

A post shared by Tiffany Thornton (@tiffthornton) on Apr 23, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

In the Instagram photo, Tiffany and Josiah share a kiss while the Sonny With a Chance star holds up her hand to show off the engagement ring.

A post shared by Tiffany Thornton (@tiffthornton) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

While they’ve been engaged for awhile, Tiffany used the opportunity to explain how Josiah is her "best friend" and "a fresh start" for her. Josiah is a worship pastor for Gospel Light Church and Teen Revolution in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Tiffany wrote: "I never could have imagined after losing Chris that I would be in love so quickly and especially couldn't have imagined getting married again so quickly, but the Lord works in mysterious ways and I truly believe this blessing came along at the perfect time. Not only is Josiah my best friend but he is also a fresh start for me. He reminds me that love isn't a once in a lifetime thing. He shows me that it's possible to open my heart again and to love deeply in return. He is kind and understanding and humble. He is exactly what I needed when I didn't even know I needed it."

She continued: "And now that I'm planning a wedding that will happen in a little over two months from now I'm trying not to stress about all the details. I just want to dwell in this place of joy and excitement.

Guess what I bought today.... #becomingaCapaci A post shared by Tiffany Thornton (@tiffthornton) on Jul 6, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

