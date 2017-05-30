Advertising

Tiger Woods has found himself in a bit of trouble on Monday when he was arrested in Florida for suspicion of a DUI, AKA driving under the influence.

Woods was arrested in Jupiter, FL, at around 3 a.m. on Monday, police spokeswoman Kristin Righter said, per CNN. He was booked into a local jail and released a few hours later on his own recognizance with no bond, per the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's online records.

According to CNN, Woods is claiming that alcohol had nothing to do with his DUI. The golfer is currently recovering from back surgery, and says he "had an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications." In a statement given to media outlets, Woods said he didn't realize the mix of medications "had affected me so strongly."

NBC 4 reports that Woods had fallen asleep at the wheel of his car, according to the probable cause affidavit. The story goes like this: An officer with the Jupiter Police Department spotted a black Mercedes stopped in the right lane near an intersection just before 2 a.m. The officer approached the car and had to wake up Woods, who, according to NBC 4, was "confused but cooperative." Woods was in the driver's seat with his seatbelt on and the car running, according to the affidavit.

A mugshot's worth 1,000 words. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

The report states that Woods was "extremely sleepy" and his speech was "slow and slurred." He initially told the police officer that he was coming from Los Angeles on a golf trip, before admitting that he didn't know where he was and asking the officer how far he was from his house.

According to NBC 4, the arrest report lists narcotics as the reason for Woods' DUI, consistent with Woods' statement that his prescription drugs were to blame. He did pass a breath test.

Woods was given a mandatory court date in Palm Beach Gardens on July 5.

In his statement to media outlets, Woods apologized to his family and friends. "I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," he said. "I will do everything in my power to assure this never happens again."

Of course, news of Woods' arrest spread quickly, and media outlets everywhere were sent scrambling on a quest to find the perfect headline. The New York Post and the New York Daily News, both of which are known for puns in their cover story headlines, actually ended up making the same joke.

oooh the rare match pic.twitter.com/oWSEIdQ7iQ — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 30, 2017

You have to hand it to them. That's a pretty great pun.

This isn't the first time Tiger Woods has caused a ruckus on the streets of Florida. Back in 2009, a scandal erupted after Woods ended up in the hospital for injuries from a car accident outside his home in Orlando late Thanksgiving night. His then-wife, Elin Nordegren, had chased him out of their house with a golf club after learning that he'd cheated on her ... and not just with one woman. By December 11 of that year, 14 women had come forward to say they had also slept with Tiger Woods.

According to The New York Post, Woods reportedly admitted to sleeping with 120 women and entered rehab for sex addiction. He and Nordegren officially divorced in 2010.

We hope this really is just a case of Tiger having a bad reaction to his medications and not something more sinister. We guess we'll have to wait and see.

