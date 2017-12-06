Here’s the story behind the hidden 6th person on Time’s Person of the Year cover.

Time Magazine's 2017 Person of the Year cover is very moving, and not just because President Trump was snubbed.

time magazine

The cover features Ashley Judd, Taylor Swift, lobbyist Adama Iwu, former Uber Engineer Susan Fowler, and strawberry picker Isabel Pascual (her name was changed to protect her identity) to show just how sexual harassment is present in every industry.

Time calls the men and women The Silence Breakers.

If you look closely at the cover, there's also an elbow in the bottom right corner, and it's not because the graphic designers accidentally cropped the photo. Instead, it's a tribute to all the anonymous women who have shared their stories.

"But on the lower right-hand corner of the cover, there’s simply an arm, cropped at the shoulder. It belongs to an anonymous young hospital worker from Texas — a sexual harassment victim who fears that disclosing her identity would negatively impact her family," writes Time's Melissa Chan.

"She is faceless on the cover and remains nameless inside TIME’s red borders, but her appearance is an act of solidarity, representing all those who are not yet able to come forward and reveal their identities."