Tina Knowles just shut down haters with a photo of Beyoncé's hair.

Anyone who dares to cross Beyoncé will have to pass through Tina Knowles.

Knowles, aka Ms. Tina, took to Instagram on Saturday with what an unsuspecting fan might assume was a harmless photo. Her picture showed Beyoncé from the back, with her blonde hair straightened and in a ponytail. "INCHES!!!! So happy my baby’s hair grew back !! She is going to get me 😩," she wrote.

On the surface, a normal photo of a hairstyle, right?

Wrong.

Earlier this week, Beyoncé's hairstylist Neal Farinah posted a photo of Bey sporting mane of curly blonde hair. "SLAY ME THAT NATURAL CURLY HAIR," he wrote.

Farinah's caption implied that all those curls were Bey's natural hair. Fans didn't think so. "Half wig. Not her hair," one hair detective wrote in the comments. "You know damn well that's a weave. Stop lying yo," wrote another. The comment section turned into a natural hair meltdown, with some fans claiming the hair was obviously all Bey's, others saying the hair was obviously a weave, and some asking why we're all talking about this in the first place.