Tina Fey boldly addressed white women and how they exercise their privilege while speaking at a benefit for the ACLU on Friday night called "Stand For Rights." While Fey may not be known for slamming the administration on Twitter, and generally keeps a pretty low profile, she has never been one to back down from a stance if she feels strongly about it. At the benefit, she challenged white women who might have voted for Trump to think about the world beyond their immediate lives, and asked them to consider how certain issues affect other people.

"A lot of this election was turned by white, college-educated women who now would maybe like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV," Fey said. But she wasn't trying to belittle them for their interest in bad television. She continued: "I would want to urge them to like, ‘You can’t look away,’ because it doesn’t affect you this minute, but it’s going to affect you eventually. Again, open two windows. Do watch HGTV. But … to not turn our attention away from what is happening."

While many of us are feeling the exhaust and burnout from the news cycle churn that seems to reveal Bad Thing after Bad Thing, Fey feels the solution is not to just give up and ignore it. For those of us who have the privilege of simply ignoring the bad news (unlike others who are more directly affected by it), it is all the more important for us to stay vigilant and vocal to defend the freedoms of others. Fey has even recommended books to read during the current Presidency, Vulture reports. And at the end of the interview, Fey made a final statement challenging herself to continue to take action and stay politically engaged: "I personally would like to make my own pledge to college-educated white women to not look away, not pretend that things that are happening now won’t eventually affect me if we don’t put a stop to it."

She's not saying you gotta stop with the HGTV. But maybe rotate some books on activism in there too.

