Tom Brady is getting dad-shamed for kissing his son on the lips too long.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is getting dragged by people who think that he kissed his son on the lips for too long. Yes, for real.
Brady has a Facebook docuseries called Tom vs. Time. In the third episode, according to Perez Hilton, Brady asks for a kiss from his oldest son, John (a.k.a. Jack). Apparently his son gave him a quick peck, and when Brady asked for a longer one, the kid delivered.
There's a gif of the moment in this tweet from Huffington Post's Ashley Feinberg.
People on Twitter thought the length of the kiss was "weird."
This isn't strange behavior for Brady, he's a kiss-on-the-lips kind of guy. He kissed his father on the lips after winning the Super Bowl, and people generally freaked out about that, too. And here's an Instagram of him planting a smackeroo on his daughter.
This is just how some people express their affection, and there's no need for shaming. It's his family, for Pete's sake!