You may recall that a couple of weeks ago, reports trickled out of a dream celebrity vacation: The Obamas, Oprah, Bruce Springsteen and Tom Hanks were apparently all cruising around Tahiti and the rest of French Polynesia together on a luxury yacht. And while nobody else has been very forthcoming about how the group got along (“What happens on the boat, stays on the boat,” Oprah said in a red carpet interview), Tom Hanks has been willing to dish.

In an interview with Stephen Colbert, Hanks claimed the trip was three times better than the rest of us mortals could imagine, but he also revealed a source of annoyance involving an excursion on rented bikes. It seems that while most of the bikes provided were perfectly nice, there was one clunker in the mix. "Who do you think got the piece of junk, hunk of junk bike?" Hanks asked Colbert.

Do we think the other celebs were petty enough to stick Hanks on an undersized girls' bike "you couldn't deliver newspapers with" on purpose? My money says it was a Springsteen prank.

