Oh, no, this is such sad news. Tom Hardy's beloved dog (and one time movie premiere date), Woody, has died at the age of 6. According to Hardy's Tumblr, TomHardydotorg, the Labrador mix had been suffering from polymyositisis for the last six months.

Hardy posted this sweet, moving video collage of pictures of Woody (full name Woody Woodstock Yamaduki Hardy) on his Tumblr, along with a heartbreaking tribute to his best buddy. By the end of this post, you will almost definitely be crying. I'm so sorry (for making you cry, and for Tom Hardy's sorrow).

Hardy mentioned that he doesn't often talk about family and friends, but this was "an unusual circumstance," because "Woody affected so many people in his own right." He wrote,

He has been on many sets. Met many crews. Photo shoots premieres made many many friends he was #73 most influential animal in TIME magazine. He beat JAWS. Something we all thought was brilliant. He’s been in peaky blinders. Legend everyone who met him loved him. He didn’t have a bad bone in his body. All he knew was love.

In the post, Hardy referred to Woody as an "Angel" and his "best friend." He concluded by writing what every dog wants to hear about him or herself:

He was special bro, a shining example of man’s best friend. He burnt very very bright and, those that burn very bright sometimes burn half as long.

Thank you Woody for choosing to find us. We will love you and be with you and you with us forever. Never ever ever forgotten. Your Boy tom xxx I love you beyond words. To the moon and back again and again to

Infinity and beyond. Run with Max now and the Angels. I will see you when I get there.

With all of me I love you. Always Thank you for

Your love beautiful boy.

Hardy's love of dogs, not just Woody, but in general, is well-known and well-documented. In 2007, he told Dogs Today “I wouldn’t go to [drama] class unless [my dog] Max was allowed in.” Max passed away in 2011; that's who he's talking about in the paragraph above.

Hardy and one of the puppies used in the movie 'The Drop.' Getty Images

In 2014, Hardy told Vulture that while filming The Drop, he would take the puppies used in the movie home with him at night to “cuddle.”

😘❤ A post shared by Tom Hardy (@thomashardy_) on Aug 4, 2013 at 8:04am PDT

Our condolences go out to Hardy and his family right now. Hopefully, when they're ready, they'll adopt a new doggo to give and get love from.

You can read the whole tribute on his Tumblr.

