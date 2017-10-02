Advertising

It's been a very long, scary day for Tom Petty and his family. After reports surfaced that the musician had gone into cardiac arrest and died, outlets quickly began correcting their story. As far as we know, Petty is still alive and recovering at the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.

Tom Petty's daughter may have stepped up to clear up the concern. An unconfirmed Instagram account with the handle @dadlivesmatteronelove, which some have attributed to Annakim Violette, is going viral with a response to Petty's falsely reported death.

Advertising

"@rollingstone my dad is not dead yet but your fucking magazine is," the user wrote. "your slime has been pieces of tabloid dog shit. You put the worst artists on your covers do zero research. How dare you report that my father has died just to get press because our articles and photos are so dated. I will fucking shit down your throat and your family's. Try not being a trump vibe. This is my father not a celebrity. An artist and human being. Fuck u."

The irate message, from a confused and grieving daughter, is completely understandable. Twitter is circulating the statement with a message of support for Annakim Violettea and her family.

Advertising

Tom Petty’s daughter’s Instagram post is pretty amazing. stay strong and don’t back down, Tom. pic.twitter.com/w3agEGBNSV — Jackie (@jackieradinsky) October 2, 2017

@921citi stop telling everyone Tom Petty is dead when his daughter is telling everyone he's alive! — Joseph Eade (@JoeEade) October 3, 2017

as of NOW: Tom Petty has NOT died and his daughter is PISSED at those who say he has. So, STOP IT. — Sally Ember, Ed.D. (@sallyemberedd) October 3, 2017

Media: Tom Petty has died

Pettys Daughter: My dad is alive pic.twitter.com/iISV848cjc — Lauren Hendrix (@HendrixLauren_) October 3, 2017

Advertising

False alarm. Tom Petty is alive and well. His daughter confirmed it on instagram. Thank you, Lord. 🤘🏽 — Palomo (@itspeeeeta) October 3, 2017

Tom Petty's daughter just destroyed the Rolling Stone mag on IG — jr (@JorgeRR96) October 3, 2017

Petty's daughter certainly has every right to be furious about the misreporting here, but an outlet like Rolling Stone — certainly after the legal battles they've been through — would never purposefully publish false claims. They've since rescinded the story.

Advertising

LAPD says Tom Petty’s death “was inadvertently provided to some media sources,” says it has no details https://t.co/fqHnJ3x2GG pic.twitter.com/JJPOVXqRkn — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 2, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.