It's been a very long, scary day for Tom Petty and his family. After reports surfaced that the musician had gone into cardiac arrest and died, outlets quickly began correcting their story. As far as we know, Petty is still alive and recovering at the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.
Tom Petty's daughter may have stepped up to clear up the concern. An unconfirmed Instagram account with the handle @dadlivesmatteronelove, which some have attributed to Annakim Violette, is going viral with a response to Petty's falsely reported death.
"@rollingstone my dad is not dead yet but your fucking magazine is," the user wrote. "your slime has been pieces of tabloid dog shit. You put the worst artists on your covers do zero research. How dare you report that my father has died just to get press because our articles and photos are so dated. I will fucking shit down your throat and your family's. Try not being a trump vibe. This is my father not a celebrity. An artist and human being. Fuck u."
The irate message, from a confused and grieving daughter, is completely understandable. Twitter is circulating the statement with a message of support for Annakim Violettea and her family.
Petty's daughter certainly has every right to be furious about the misreporting here, but an outlet like Rolling Stone — certainly after the legal battles they've been through — would never purposefully publish false claims. They've since rescinded the story.