Tom Petty has reportedly passed away at the age of 66, confirms CBS News.
Shortly before CBS shared the news of Petty's death, TMZ broke the news that the singer was in the hospital with no brain activity after going into cardiac arrest.
He was allegedly found unconscious and not breathing in his Malibu home Sunday night. EMTs reportedly responded to a call, they were able to find a pulse, and then they rushed him to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was placed on life support.
Tom Petty was the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, known for hit songs such as Learning to Fly" and "American Girl." Petty also made a name for himself as a solo musician, with songs including "Free Fallin'."
The news of Petty's passing is quickly spreading around the internet, where many expressed how upset they are.