Tom Petty has reportedly passed away at the age of 66, confirms CBS News.

Shortly before CBS shared the news of Petty's death, TMZ broke the news that the singer was in the hospital with no brain activity after going into cardiac arrest.

He was allegedly found unconscious and not breathing in his Malibu home Sunday night. EMTs reportedly responded to a call, they were able to find a pulse, and then they rushed him to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was placed on life support.

Tom Petty was the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, known for hit songs such as Learning to Fly" and "American Girl." Petty also made a name for himself as a solo musician, with songs including "Free Fallin'."

The news of Petty's passing is quickly spreading around the internet, where many expressed how upset they are.

Tom Petty was a monumental musical leader. His friends & bandmates Ben & Mike taught me so much. Love to them & to his family. Terrible day. — matt sweeney (@theheavyjamz) October 2, 2017

Don't mind me, I will be crying my eyes out over Tom Petty for the rest of the afternoon with my mother. — carlita juanita (@NautilusCarly) October 2, 2017

RIP Tom Petty, may you live on with the force pic.twitter.com/AY9MXFMBJb — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) October 2, 2017

RIP Tom Petty. He stood for the right things and left us with words to live by:



"You can stand me up at the gates of hell, but I won't back down." — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 2, 2017

I’m gonna smoke weed all day to honor the great Tom Petty. May he Rest In Peace — drugs (@drugs) October 2, 2017

Rest in peace Tom Petty



One of the greatest songwriters of all time



Such a sad day



💔 — Alec Benjamin (@AlecBenjamin) October 2, 2017

So saddened to hear of @tompetty passing. He's was such sweet person to us and a once in a lifetime artist. — Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) October 2, 2017

Not Tom Petty. Not Tom Petty. Not Tom Petty. Not Tom Petty. Not Tom Petty. Not Tom Petty. Not Tom Petty. Not Tom Petty. Not Tom Petty Please — Nikki Gruden (@rosalyndsmom) October 2, 2017

RIP Tom Petty — Baked Alaska™ (@bakedalaska) October 2, 2017

