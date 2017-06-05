Conservative pundit and snowflake hater, Tomi Lahren, tweeted about Alaska Airlines being the "most dysfunctional airline" on Monday. Unfortunately for her, her passive aggressive complaint got hijacked by a customer service rep (named Ryan) for the airline, who accidentally referred to her as "Tami."
And Twitter immediately started laughing and couldn't stop, especially rapper Wale, who tweeted:
Getting Tomi Lahren's name wrong has become something of a joke, ever since Wale himself called her "Tami" in his song "Smile."
Lahren pointed out via Twitter that Wale had gotten her name wrong.
And Wale responded by getting her name wrong again (although this time definitely on purpose).
Anyway, people weren't sure if "Ryan" from Alaska Airlines was making a joke or had legitimately just gotten her name wrong.
Another Alaska Airlines (this one named Andre) representative confirmed that it was definitely a gaffe.
But the people of Twitter didn't want Andre, they wanted Ryan!
One commenter came up with an idea for resolving the situation.
For the record, Tomi's name is pronounced just like Tommy. Lahren explained this to fellow conservative Jesse Watters, when she appeared on his Fox News' show, "Watters' World." "It’s Tomi, like the boys name. Lahren like Laryngitis,” she said.