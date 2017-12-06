Tomi Lahren made the grave mistake of bashing Beyonce on Twitter. Revenge was swift.

At the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year show Tuesday night in Brooklyn, Colin Kaepernick was presented with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award by none other than surprise guest and noted Queen of the World, BEYONCE.

.@Beyonce presents @Kaepernick7 with SI's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award



Watch Kaepernick’s full speech on Friday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network #Sportperson pic.twitter.com/G7kaeytA2g — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 6, 2017

"Thank you for your personal sacrifice," said Beyonce to the man who started the NFL's kneeling movement against police brutality and racial inequality and was subsequently shunned by the NFL.

"Colin took action with no fear of consequence or repercussion."

He kneeled as a football player, and arose as a knight of the queensguard. (Game of Thrones, anyone? I'll see myself out.)

Tomi Lahren didn't see it that way.

Police-hating Beyoncé presents police and America-hating Kappy with a “legacy” award. This is how far we’ve fallen. Wow. pic.twitter.com/KIe6IqEQey — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 6, 2017

Tomi Lahren took the opportunity to throw even more shots at Colin Kaepernick, one of her favorite targets. She posted this back in November...

And was mercilessly trolled for it...