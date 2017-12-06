Tomi Lahren made the grave mistake of bashing Beyonce on Twitter. Revenge was swift.

At the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year show Tuesday night in Brooklyn, Colin Kaepernick was presented with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award by none other than surprise guest and noted Queen of the World, BEYONCE.
"Thank you for your personal sacrifice," said Beyonce to the man who started the NFL's kneeling movement against police brutality and racial inequality and was subsequently shunned by the NFL.
"Colin took action with no fear of consequence or repercussion."
He kneeled as a football player, and arose as a knight of the queensguard. (Game of Thrones, anyone? I'll see myself out.)
Tomi Lahren didn't see it that way.
Tomi Lahren took the opportunity to throw even more shots at Colin Kaepernick, one of her favorite targets. She posted this back in November...
And was mercilessly trolled for it...
In fact, in her mere 25 years on this Earth, Tomi Lahren has been trolled no less than one million times for things like posting this ridiculous "dear liberal snowflakes" poster, being on her parent's healthcare, taking a selfie, joining Fox News, etc, etc, etc.
But this time Lahren took aim at the queen, trying her hand at a mean nickname with the moniker "police-hating Beyonce."
If you're not familiar with the Beyhive, suffice to say that Beyonce has one of the most loyal internet followings in the world.
So there are consequences to coming at her.
Those consequences are tweets.
And those tweets are mean.
And surprisingly insightful (as far as Twitter comebacks go).
And of course the classic:
So yeah, roasting Tomi Lahren has been a Twitter favorite for months now. But even with all the options, Alaska Airlines produced the all-time vintage:
Beyonce fans who don't feel like coming up with jokes or comprehensive explanations for why Beyonce doesn't hate the police, here's a hint: all you need to do is say Tami, Toni, or Toony.
And take the rest of the day off.