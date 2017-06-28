Entertainment > Celebrities
Tomi Lahren calls her merch 'controversial.' It's nothing compared to the Instagram comments.
Tomi Lahren, without her cushy job spouting nonsense for conservative site The Blaze, has turned to selling patriotic merchandise instead. In one laughable Instagram, she referred to her products as "controversial."
But the real controversy, as usual, can be found in the comments section.
Go ahead, be controversial. Remind em you're Pro....AMERICA! My new merch site launches NOW. 10 day flash sale starts TODAY! I designed some special items to help you melt some Snowflakes this summer. Get your TeamTomi ProAmerica swag at my new website: http://www.teamtomi.com/ #TeamTomi #proamerica
A post shared by Tomi Lahren (@tomilahren) on
"Go ahead, be controversial," wrote Lahren, sporting an incredibly benign "Pro America" hat. The style of the hat—trucker—is far more "controversial" than the message. No one's arguing with "Pro America." Almost no one is arguing with "trucker."
But at least some people prefer visors? So that's controversy for ya! Because no one is recognizing this hat as specifically Tomi Lahren. If it said "I Love Tomi Lahren And Not Just Because I Heard She Likes Trump," that would be controversy.
The real drama came, as it always does, in replies to Tomi Lahren. The conservative personality was instantly trolled in her own comments section. Enjoy the best of the trolls below.
(If you're behind on Tomi Lahren's latest vile comments, she recently told Maire Claire that "I just don't think birth control is so outrageously expensive that government funding for it is necessary."
That pissed people off.)
Yes, Lahren said that her birth control "would cost $9 a month" if it weren't covered by her insurance.
The rest of the comments were more general, but still undoubtedly more controversial than being "pro America."
Again, being pro America is not controversial.