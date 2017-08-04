Advertising

Music fans were devastated by the death of Soundgarden front man Chris Cornell, and that of his good friend Chester Bennington of Linkin Park just a couple months later.

On Friday morning, Cornell's 12-year-old daughter Toni took the Good Morning America stage along with the band OneRepublic to perform a moving rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" in honor of her late dad and the late Chester Bennington.

Chris Cornell's daughter sings moving rendition of "Hallelujah" Chris Cornell's daughter Toni Cornell sings 'Hallelujah' with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder in honor of her late father and the late Chester Bennington. http://abcn.ws/2ubh6Db Posted by Good Morning America on Friday, August 4, 2017

Advertising

ABC News reports that Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington were friends for years, and often toured together during the mid-2000s. Cornell took his own life in May, and Bennington passed away on July 20, Cornell's birthday. His death is also being investigated as a suicide.

According to ABC News, Linkin Park was scheduled to perform at Central Park as part of GMA's summer concert series on Friday. After Bennington's sudden passing, OneRepublic, who is currently on a nation-wide tour, decided to change their schedule so they could appear on GMA in Linkin Park's place. The band told ABC News it was an honor to pay tribute to Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington.

Advertising

"Chester sang this at Chris' funeral, and this is arguably one of the greatest songs written in the last 50 years," OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder said of the choice to sing "Hallelujah."

"It’s a very special song to us, and I think to most people and especially to Toni [Cornell] as well."

You can watch the full clip of Toni and OneRepublic's performance on ABC News.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.