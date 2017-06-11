Advertising

It's hard to imagine an artistic community that's more diametrically opposed to the Trump Administration than, well, a bunch of people who love musicals. The Broadway community has always been LGBTQ friendly (unlike the current administration), in favor of arts funding (yeah, that's cut) and they know how to dance (we all remember that awkward inaugural ball dance between Donald and Melania.)

So it's only right that, on their big night to celebrate, the Broadway community took aim at the Trump administration. Ahead, a few of our favorite moments and takedowns.

Tomorrow, trump will complain, via twitter, about something someone at the Tonys said. — Broderick Greer (@BroderickGreer) June 11, 2017

We don't blame 'Rock of Ages' that much.

TONYS FACT: Rock of Ages is the reason Trump is president. — AnnoyingActorFriend (@Actor_Friend) June 11, 2017

The pin that shouldn't be a political statement, but is.

The mic drop from Cynthia Nixon.

"My love goes out to all the people in 2017 who are refusing to just stand around" -Cynthia Nixon #TonyAwards2017 — Taylor Cain (@Taylor_M_Cain) June 12, 2017

...who also won first political speech of the night.

How incredible that Cynthia Nixon talks about same-sex spouse & the cameras cut to a woman in a bow tie? Some kid just saw hope. #Tonys2017 — Emily C. Heath (@emilycheath) June 12, 2017

Sally Field gave us a pointed history of Women's Suffrage — and "the blazing truth of art" in her introduction to the American Theatre Wing.

Sick of hearing actors talk re politics? 2 bad I won’t stay silent while politicians attack our rights. Proud to #StandwithPP #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/197VcICzgl — Sally Field (@sally_field) June 11, 2017

Oh. The American theater wing was founded by women? OF COURSE IT WAS, Y'ALL. Of course. #TonyAwards2017 @TheWing — Kristen Vandawalker (@kvandawalker) June 12, 2017

Kevin Spacey takes aim at the idea of "fake news."

Best Director Rebecca Taichman thanked her parents for teaching her to "follow social justice."

Twitter makes a really, really good point.

Wait, someone scheduled the LGBT March for the same day as the Tonys? — Ned Ehrbar (@nedehrbar) June 9, 2017

And finally, the good news.

Well we might live in a Trump-ruled-dystopian-hellscape-nightmare, but the Tonys are still wonderful and pure so we have that going for us. — Lexy Emily (@braham_crackers) June 12, 2017

