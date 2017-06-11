Advertising

It's hard to imagine an artistic community that's more diametrically opposed to the Trump Administration than, well, a bunch of people who love musicals. The Broadway community has always been LGBTQ friendly (unlike the current administration), in favor of arts funding (yeah, that's cut) and they know how to dance (we all remember that awkward inaugural ball dance between Donald and Melania.)

So it's only right that, on their big night to celebrate, the Broadway community took aim at the Trump administration. Ahead, a few of our favorite moments and takedowns.

We don't blame 'Rock of Ages' that much.

The pin that shouldn't be a political statement, but is.

The mic drop from Cynthia Nixon.

...who also won first political speech of the night.

Sally Field gave us a pointed history of Women's Suffrage — and "the blazing truth of art" in her introduction to the American Theatre Wing.

Kevin Spacey takes aim at the idea of "fake news."

Best Director Rebecca Taichman thanked her parents for teaching her to "follow social justice."

Twitter makes a really, really good point.

And finally, the good news.

