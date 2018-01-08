There’s a very mixed reaction to the real Tonya Harding getting applause at the Golden Globes.

Because the movie I, Tonya is essentially about her, disgraced former figure skater Tonya Harding attended Sunday night's 75th Annual Golden Globes. To refresh your memory, Harding became famous in 1994 not just because she was an Olympic figure skater, but because her ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, hired someone to bash the kneecaps of her rival, Nancy Kerrigan.

Apparently Harding, who was portrayed by Margot Robbie in the movie, hung out with the cast of the film during the evening. She received applause when Allison Janney thanked her in her I, Tonya best supporting actress acceptance speech.

Viewers at home weren't so comfortable with Tonya Harding receiving applause. What about the victim of the brutal attack, Nancy Kerrigan? People on Twitter began to debate whether it was okay to laud Harding.

I mean, somebody should thank NANCY KERRIGAN — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 8, 2018

Imagine telling Nancy Kerrigan in 1994 her story would be nominated for “best comedy” — Brooks Wheelan (@brookswheelan) January 8, 2018