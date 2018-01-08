There’s a very mixed reaction to the real Tonya Harding getting applause at the Golden Globes.

Because the movie I, Tonya is essentially about her, disgraced former figure skater Tonya Harding attended Sunday night's 75th Annual Golden Globes. To refresh your memory, Harding became famous in 1994 not just because she was an Olympic figure skater, but because her ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, hired someone to bash the kneecaps of her rival, Nancy Kerrigan.
Apparently Harding, who was portrayed by Margot Robbie in the movie, hung out with the cast of the film during the evening. She received applause when Allison Janney thanked her in her I, Tonya best supporting actress acceptance speech.
Viewers at home weren't so comfortable with Tonya Harding receiving applause. What about the victim of the brutal attack, Nancy Kerrigan? People on Twitter began to debate whether it was okay to laud Harding.
Other people pointed out that Harding was, herself, a victim of abuse (albeit not by Kerrigan).
It also turns out that Nancy Kerrigan's image tarnished slightly after she won the silver medal in the '94 Olympics. She was caught rolling her eyes at the woman who won the gold medal, Oksana Baiul. And later caught on mic saying Disney World was corny (although her mother insists she was saying wearing her medal was corny).
But all in all, the adulation towards Tonya Harding does seem a bit unfair to Nancy Kerrigan, the actual victim of the crime.