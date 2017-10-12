Advertising

Actor Lea Michele made a huge number of people very happy on Wednesday when she posted not one but three topless pictures of herself on Instagram. Of course, she can't actually see her breasts, but there's some serious side-boob action going on.

Bed Series // Boyfriend Jeans A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

The three pictures together make up a group; Michele captioned all of them "Bed Series // Boyfriend Jeans." Let's talk about how great she looks in these pictures. Lady's eyebrow game is strong, just check out those bad boys. It's like there's nothing else in the picture. Just those beautiful, strong, expressive brows.

Advertising

Bed Series // Boyfriend Jeans A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

In this photo there are no boyfriend jeans, just Michele jumping on the bed wearing a duvet and probably just generally being excited about having a nicely fitting pair of boyfriend jeans (which are basically impossible to find) and a set of amazing eyebrows.

Bed Series // Happy A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Most of her followers loved the pictures.

Advertising

Advertising

But not everyone was on board.

One discussion going on in the comments was over whether or not the pictures were appropriate, given that kids might be looking at Instagram.

Advertising

A woman's body is just that—a body. In fact, we ALL have them. THE SECRET IT OUT!

Also, did we mention the eyebrows? Because GODDAMN.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.